Most men are satisfied to carve out the garage or basement as their domain, where they can work on engines, watch sports and show off their various collections of all things testosterone.
Then there’s Jeff Wandler.
He’s taken the collection of classic automobiles, memorabilia and antiques that started with his father to another stratosphere. His man cave has expanded to occupy three buildings in downtown Gillette.
The Frontier Auto Museum not only shows off Wandler’s collection, it recreates the eras of those classic autos. Visitors can tour through a 1920s-era soda fountain, a replica drive-in theater and a display of Winchester firearms.
— News Record Staff
