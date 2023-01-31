Tuesday

Toddler Time: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library

Storytime: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library

Al-Anon Meeting: 12 p.m., Roadway Alliance Church, 811 Hemlock Ave.

Wednesday

Toddler Time: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library

Storytime: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library

Genealogy Consultations: Drop in 6-8 p.m., Campbell County Public Library

Thursday

Edward Gillette — A New Englander comes west: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Rockpile Museum

Toddler Time: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library

Storytime: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library

Antique & Vintage Book Sale: 9 a.m.-8:45 p.m., Campbell County Library

Sage grouse working group meeting: 1 p.m., Peregrine Global Services, 640 N. Highway 14-16

Volunteer Attorney: Drop in 2-4 p.m., Campbell County Public Library

Teen Anime Club: 4-5:30 p.m., Campbell County Public Library

Al-Anon Meeting: 7:30 p.m., Roadway Alliance Church, 811 Hemlock Ave.

Friday

Antique & Vintage Book Sale: 9 a.m.-4:45 p.m., Campbell County Library

Heritage Christian School Dinner: 4:30 p.m., Cam-plex Central Pavilion

Saturday

Antique & Vintage Book Sale: 9 a.m.-4:45 p.m., Campbell County Library

Kids play to learn: 10:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library

Valentine bouquet craft for adults: Drop in all day, Campbell County Library

The Liberation of Auschwitz: 1 p.m., Campbell County Public Library

Teen Gaming: 1:30 p.m., Campbell County Public Library

GARF Chuckles for Charity: 6-11 p.m., Cam-plex Energy Hall

Sunday

Valentine bouquet craft for adults: Drop in all day, Campbell County Library

Monday

Valentine bouquet craft for adults: Drop in all day, Campbell County Library

ALA-TEEN: 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church

