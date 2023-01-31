Tuesday
Toddler Time: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library
Storytime: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library
Al-Anon Meeting: 12 p.m., Roadway Alliance Church, 811 Hemlock Ave.
Wednesday
Toddler Time: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library
Storytime: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library
Genealogy Consultations: Drop in 6-8 p.m., Campbell County Public Library
Thursday
Edward Gillette — A New Englander comes west: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Rockpile Museum
Toddler Time: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library
Storytime: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library
Antique & Vintage Book Sale: 9 a.m.-8:45 p.m., Campbell County Library
Sage grouse working group meeting: 1 p.m., Peregrine Global Services, 640 N. Highway 14-16
Volunteer Attorney: Drop in 2-4 p.m., Campbell County Public Library
Teen Anime Club: 4-5:30 p.m., Campbell County Public Library
Al-Anon Meeting: 7:30 p.m., Roadway Alliance Church, 811 Hemlock Ave.
Friday
Antique & Vintage Book Sale: 9 a.m.-4:45 p.m., Campbell County Library
Heritage Christian School Dinner: 4:30 p.m., Cam-plex Central Pavilion
Saturday
Antique & Vintage Book Sale: 9 a.m.-4:45 p.m., Campbell County Library
Kids play to learn: 10:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library
Valentine bouquet craft for adults: Drop in all day, Campbell County Library
The Liberation of Auschwitz: 1 p.m., Campbell County Public Library
Teen Gaming: 1:30 p.m., Campbell County Public Library
GARF Chuckles for Charity: 6-11 p.m., Cam-plex Energy Hall
Sunday
Valentine bouquet craft for adults: Drop in all day, Campbell County Library
Monday
Valentine bouquet craft for adults: Drop in all day, Campbell County Library
ALA-TEEN: 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.