Authorities tried to protect Yang from ban
GENEVA — International swimming authorities worked to protect three-time Olympic champion Sun Yang from being banned from the sport in a doping case, according to a Swiss supreme court document.
A verdict in the case against the Chinese swimmer is expected within days from the Court of Arbitration for Sport. But a federal court document shows that swimming governing body FINA supported arguments by Sun’s lawyers to have an appeal by the World Anti-Doping Agency thrown out early last year in a pre-trial dispute over an alleged conflict of interest for the agency’s lead prosecutor, American lawyer Richard Young.
The swimmer’s lawyers appealed to the Swiss Federal Tribunal, which dismissed their procedural objections weeks before a rare public hearing held by CAS last November.
“In the course of the proceedings, the swimmer and FINA raised a plea of inadmissibility because of the allegedly late filing of the (WADA) appeal brief,” said the Swiss federal ruling, dated Oct. 28.
Had Young, who previously prosecuted doping cases involving Lance Armstrong and Marion Jones and is based in Colorado, been considered ineligible for the case because of his past work for FINA, the WADA appeal could have technically missed its deadline and allowed CAS to decline jurisdiction.
Instead, Young stayed on the WADA team for the public hearing.
Sun is facing a ban of up to eight years for his alleged refusal to provide blood and urine in September 2018 in a visit by sample collectors to his home in China. WADA appealed after a FINA tribunal merely warned Sun and cited doubts about credentials shown by three sample collection officials.
FINA has faced criticisms in the past, including from some top swimmers, for favoring Sun during his career. It did not announce Sun’s three-month ban for doping imposed by Chinese authorities until after it ended in 2014.
The Lausanne-based FINA declined to comment on attempts to remove Young and stop WADA’s case. Young did not respond to an emailed request for comment.
Months before the public hearing by CAS, Sun’s lawyers and FINA asked Young to stand down from the case because of a possible conflict of interest. Young had resigned from FINA’s legal commission in February 2019 to free himself for WADA’s appeal, the federal court document stated.
The open-door doping hearing in Montreux, Switzerland, was streamed live for 10 hours on the CAS website.
Neither previous procedural appeal — judged by CAS in July and the federal court in October — was aired in the doping hearing when the sample collection incident was examined. During the late-night confrontation, a security guard eventually used a hammer to smash a container holding a vial of Sun’s blood as the swimmer lit the scene with his mobile phone.
“That is pretty sensational,” Young said three months ago in court. “But he (Sun) was nailed on a tampering violation before any of that happened.”
Sun has denied any wrongdoing. Any ban imposed in the coming days would likely prevent him defending his 200-meter freestyle title at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
UMN investigating ex-coach sex allegations
MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota says it is investigating allegations that a former men’s hockey assistant sexually abused players more than 30 years ago.
The move comes after The Athletic reported on sexual abuse allegations against former assistant Thomas “Chico” Adrahtas over many years, including the season Adrahtas spent with the Gophers in 1984-85. The website reported that several people had gone to the school’s athletic director at the time with reports of abuse.
In a statement, the university said it “takes this disturbing report seriously” and has retained a law firm to determine what happened.
“The University is committed to providing support for our former students consistent with our public responsibilities and dedication to a supportive, inclusive and safe environment for our entire community,” the statement said.
Adrahtas did not immediately respond to a message left Monday night by The Associated Press on a cell phone believed to be his. He denied to The Athletic that he had ever sexually abused anyone.
Wilder says pre-fight costume wore him down
LAS VEGAS — Deontay Wilder says an elaborate outfit he wore on his ring walk wore him down so much that he didn’t have the legs to withstand Tyson Fury in their heavyweight title fight Saturday night.
Wilder also said he would execute a clause in his contract for a third fight with Fury, hopefully sometime this summer.
“This summer with no fights in between,” Wilder told The Associated Press in a phone interview Monday. “I’m a warrior and I’m ready to go again, but we’re going to change a lot of things in camp.”
Wilder said the outfit — which he said was a tribute to Black History Month — weighed him down and that his legs weren’t right by the time the fight started. Wilder said the entire getup, including a mask, weighed some 40 pounds, and he knew by the end of the second round that his legs were gone.
Wilder also said his assistant trainer, Mark Breland, was acting against previously agreed-upon instructions when he threw in the towel to end the fight at 1:39 of the seventh round and would not likely be in the corner in a third fight.
“We had many discussions for years about this situation and for him to still do it after Jay (Deas, Wilder’s main trainer) told him not to do it really hurt me. And then I heard he was influenced by another fighter in the audience and it makes a lot of conspiracy theories in your head why he did it. It didn’t make sense.”
The former heavyweight champion was knocked down twice by Fury in the fight before his corner threw in the towel in the seventh round. It was his first loss in 44 fights and came after 10 successful title defenses.
Wilder, who has always worn elaborate outfits into the ring, said he tried on the one he used in the fight the night before in his hotel room to make sure he could get it on and off. He said it was weighed down by sequins and ornamentation and also included batteries for his mask to light up when he got in the ring.
“Going up the stairs (into the ring) I knew immediately it was a different change in my body condition,” he said. “After the second round I had no legs, period.”
Wilder said he is taking a previously scheduled trip to Africa, but plans to resume training once he gets back. He has 30 days to officially accept the third fight, which would be a 60-40 purse split in Fury’s favor.
Fury and Wilder combined to sell the biggest live gate ($16.9 million) in Nevada heavyweight fight history and, though the results have not been announced, the fight was expected to have performed well on pay-per-view. Both fighters were expected to make $30 million or more when the receipts are all added up.
Wilder said he has gotten an outpouring of love from people in the wake of his loss, the first in his 12-year professional career. He said the worst thing about the fight was that he wasn’t allowed to keep fighting past the seventh round, when he was taking a lot of punches to the head without throwing many back.
“I’m going out on my shield. I’m a warrior,” Wilder said. “If I say I’m willing to kill a man in the ring then I’m willing to abide by that same principle as a warrior to die in the ring.”
Kobe Bryant’s widow sues helicopter operator for deaths
LOS ANGELES — Kobe Bryant’s widow sued the owner and operator of the helicopter that crashed in fog and killed the former Los Angeles Lakers star and their 13-year-old daughter last month as she publicly mourned their deaths Monday in an emotional public ceremony.
The wrongful death lawsuit filed by Vanessa Bryant in Los Angeles Superior Court said the pilot was careless and negligent by flying in cloudy conditions Jan. 26 and should have aborted the flight that killed all nine people aboard.
The lawsuit names Island Express Helicopters Inc., operator of the service, and Island Express Holding Corp., owner of the craft. It also targets pilot Ara Zobayan’s representative or successor, listed only as “Doe 1” until a name can be determined.
Calls to Island Express Inc. seeking comment were not answered, and its voicemail was full.
The lawsuit asserts Zobayan was negligent in eight different ways, including failing to properly assess the weather, flying into conditions he wasn’t cleared for and failing to control the helicopter.
It was filed the morning that a star-studded public memorial service for Kobe Bryant, his daughter and all the victims, including Zobayan, was held before a sold-out crowd at Staples Center, the arena where Bryant played most of his career.
Late night host Jimmy Kimmel read Zobayan’s name among the victims and encouraged donations to a fund set up for their families.
Plaintiffs have two years to pursue a wrongful death claim in California, which made the timing of the lawsuit unusual.
“That is a bit odd,” aviation attorney Robert Hajek said. “I don’t know what the strategy of that would be.”
Attorneys for Vanessa Bryant would not comment on why they filed the case on the day of the memorial service.
Zobayan, Bryant’s frequent pilot, was flying the basketball star, his daughter Gianna, and six of their friends to a basketball tournament at his Mamba Sports Academy when the helicopter crashed in Calabasas.
Zobayan had been trying to navigate in heavy fog that limited visibility to the point that the Los Angeles police and sheriff’s departments had grounded their helicopter fleets.
Bryant never indicated anything was awry with the flight as he texted just before the crash, his friend and Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka said at the memorial.
Under the visual flight rules Zobayan was following, he was required to see where he was going. Zobayan was cited by the Federal Aviation Administration in May 2015 for violating those rules by flying into reduced visibility airspace, the lawsuit said.
In his last transmission, Zobayan told air traffic control that he was climbing to 4,000 feet (1,219 meters) to get above the clouds. He was 100 feet (30 meters) short of breaking through the cloud cover when the helicopter banked left and plunged into a grassy hillside, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.
The NTSB hasn’t concluded what caused the crash on the outskirts of Los Angeles County but said there was no sign of mechanical failure. A final report isn’t expected for a year or so.
The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages for Vanessa Bryant’s grief, sorrow, loss of companionship and funeral expenses, among other things.
It also seeks punitive damages to “deter future wrongdoing,” the lawsuit said. “Acts and omissions of the defendant has manifested such reckless and complete indifference to and a conscious disregard for the safety of others.”
The lawsuit said Island Express Inc. was liable for the actions of the pilot, who had worked there 10 years. It said the company failed to supervise and train him, allowed him to fly in unsafe weather and didn’t implement reasonable flight safety rules and policies.
It asserted the helicopter owner failed to install an alarm system that would have warned the pilot he was close to hitting the ground. The NTSB has recommended that helicopters like the Sikorsky model that crashed be equipped with a terrain avoidance and warning system, but the FAA only requires it for air ambulances.
Island Express Inc. issued a statement Jan. 30 on its website saying the shock of the crash had prompted it to suspend service until it was appropriate for staff and customers.
The company has had at least three previous helicopter crashes since 1985, two of them fatal, according to the NTSB’s accident database. All involved flights to or from the company’s main destination of Santa Catalina Island, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) off the Southern California coast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.