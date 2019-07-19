NFL won’t suspend Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill
NEW YORK — The NFL will not suspend Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill under its personal conduct policy in a domestic violence case involving his 3-year-old son.
The league says in a statement Friday it has not been given access to information in the court proceedings, and a district attorney in June said an investigation was dropped because officials couldn’t prove who injured the boy.
The league says “information developed in the court proceeding is confidential and has not been shared with us” and all law enforcement records are sealed.
The statement adds: “Local law enforcement authorities have publicly advised that the available evidence does not permit them to determine who caused the child’s injuries.”
Hill was suspended in April by the Chiefs. He is now is eligible to attend training camp and participate in all activities if the Chiefs lift their suspension.
University plans for stadium lawsuit
RENO, Nev. — Lawyers for the University of Nevada, Reno are asking the state’s board of regents to authorize a lawsuit against architects they blame for a botched renovation project that left the school’s football stadium in violation of the Americans with Disability Act.
The university says in a formal request scheduled to be considered by the board on Friday that it will cost $3.8 million to redesign and repair a series of deficiencies, including wheelchair decks where disabled fans’ views are obstructed.
The Reno Gazette Journal first reported on its website this week the university wants to sue for breach of contract.
The school says its contract with WorthGroup Architects for the work done at the 50-year-old Mackay Stadium in 2015 and 2017 stipulates the architecture firm is responsible for costs of construction that results in negligent errors.
UNR lawyers say they asked the company to pay for the costs of fixing the mistakes last month but it refused.
The company “breached its contract with UNR by, among other things, drafting and providing designs that failed to comply with accessibility standards required by the Americans with Disabilities Act,” according to a briefing paper prepared for the regents’ meeting in Las Vegas.
Wells offers reward to catch brother’s killer
AKRON, Ohio — Former Ohio State and NFL player Beanie Wells is offering a $5,000 reward for the capture of the person who gunned down his brother.
Akron police said 31-year-old Joel “Joey” Wells was found in a driveway in Akron on Thursday morning. He had been shot in the head.
Police are continuing to look for the driver of the getaway car and other leads but have not named a suspect.
Police said Joel Wells apparently was taking his infant daughter to day care when he stopped at a friend’s house in East Akron, where he was shot.
Summit County Crimestoppers also is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the killer. Others from the Columbus area are adding to the reward money, Beanie Wells said.
Ex-lineman shot by dog returns to daily life
MONROE, La. — A former Louisiana State University lineman says he’s adjusting to life with a titanium leg after being shot by a dog while duck hunting in Mississippi.
Matt Branch said he was shot by the black Labrador named Tito last winter while hunting with friends near Eagle Lake. Branch and his friends were loading his truck when Tito jumped onto the truck’s bed, stepped on Branch’s loaded 12-gauge shotgun, causing the safety to turn off and the gun to fire.
Branch says the next few moments were more about a loss of feeling than any pain. He says he awoke nearly two weeks later to find he’d lost his left leg. Branch says he’s still adjusting to his new leg and plans to continue hunting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.