The icy roads and cold weather may have been an annoyance for many around Gillette on Thursday evening, but for true “Star Wars” fans, it was just another jaunt into the wilds of the ice world Hoth.
Those proved to be the true fans of the “Star Wars” movie franchise. Only three teams showed up for the Campbell County Public Library’s “Star Wars” Trivia Night.
One was made up by 13-year-old Jack Denton and his mother, Liz. Another was a local group of “Star Wars” fanatics. The third was led by Jordan Soloai, who was there to support his wife, Rachyl, and her coworkers in running the operation.
Jack, who is a huge “Star Wars fan” and has seen all nine movies in the main Skywalker story line, was a noncommittal “we’ll see” about their chances before the contest began.
Liz Denton was more sure, saying that “if either of us does well, it’s going to be Jack.”
It was Jack’s first public trivia event, but it was soon evident that the force is strong with him as he quickly became the star of the show and his team, named the Outer Rim Lothcats, led from wire to wire.
They had some real competition from The Cantina Band, aka TJ Guernsey and his wife Estela, both 25, TJ’s 17-year-old brother Josh and a family friend, Melissa Robison, 25.
TJ and Estela were the first to walk through the door and it was game-on from the start.
“I’m taking it seriously,” TJ said.
Estela said she was just there for moral support and to have some fun.
“I only got into (‘Star Wars’) from him,” she said, adding that when it was over, “I liked it way more than I expected to.”
TJ has watched the nine “Star Wars” movies about four times each and answered the majority of the questions for team Cantina Band.
Because the “Star Wars” universe spans so many movies and more than 40 years of lore and backstory, the library reference staff limited Thursday’s contest to the last three movies of the franchise, “The Force Awakens,” “The Last Jedi” and “The Rise of Skywalker.”
The contest featured two 10-question rounds that sandwiched a round with video clips to identify various characters. Questions covered a wide variety of topics, including naming specific cargo that was carried and elements of a character’s uniform.
Of the 30 questions, only two stumped Jack. On one he answered “suppressor” instead of “compressor” when asked which part Rey bypassed to fix the Millennium Falcon.
But for the most part, Jack was a “Star Wars” trivia machine, including nailing a question nobody else could, causing one library staff organizer to exclaim in amazement, “He knows everything!”
Jack and Liz were the clear winners at the end of the night, correctly answering 28 of 30 questions. Of those correct answers, Liz said Jack was responsible for all but one.
Her contribution was knowing the name of the horse-like creatures in “The Last Jedi.” They’re called fathiers.
The Cantina Band was a worthy second at 24-30.
While the top two teams battled it out, Soloai’s team — “Sith Happens” — provided a lighthearted atmosphere. Soloai is a “Star Wars” fan, but his knowledge, along with that of this unfortunate News Record writer for one round of the contest, just couldn’t keep up.
Sith Happens only had one point in the first round, but picked it up in the video rounds and finished 11-30. In the midst of the many question marks and “no clue” answers on the team’s white board, when Sith Happens got a question right, the other teams would applaud.
After the final round, Jack and Liz were the first allowed to claim their prize of a “Star Wars” candy dispenser. Liz said that Jack’s great memory carried them and “if you have ‘Star Wars’ Legos, that’s an added bonus.”
“That’s how I knew (Serra) Keto,” Jack said about one of the tougher questions of the night that involved the female Jedi knight who was killed by Darth Vader and the namesake of a ship later in the “Star Wars” universe.
TJ Guernsey and The Cantina Band conceded Jack is a master and the rest just padawans and it was a fun competition.
“It’s pretty impressive,” he said of the teen’s knowledge, while Estela added that Jack “deserved to win.”
As the library’s first “Star Wars” trivia contest, the Outer Rim Lothcats will be remembered in galaxies far, far away even when their win fades a long time ago into the past.
