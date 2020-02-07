Daily fantasy contests ruled illegal gambling
ALBANY, N.Y. — Daily fantasy contests like those operated by FanDuel and DraftKings face an uncertain future in New York after an appellate court ruled Thursday that a 2016 law legalizing such games violated a constitutional prohibition on gambling.
The court upheld a lower court’s ruling that the Legislature unlawfully authorized the activity by classifying it as a game of skill, not chance.
“We’re very gratified by the decision,” said attorney Neil Murray, who represents the group that brought the lawsuit. “We think the integrity of the New York state Constitution has been upheld.”
Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a bill into law in 2016 that cleared the way for companies like DraftKings and FanDuel to operate and be regulated in New York. The two fantasy sports companies had agreed to suspend their operations in New York earlier that year in a settlement with then-Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, who said their businesses amounted to illegal gambling.
The lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the law was coordinated by the group Stop Predatory Gambling on behalf of four plaintiffs who had suffered personal or family harm from gambling debts.
“The reason New York state has a constitutional prohibition on commercialized gambling promoted by the state is because it’s a form of consumer financial fraud,” Les Bernal, national director of Stop Predatory Gambling, said Thursday. “This isn’t about people having a Super Bowl office pool. This is about state government cheating and exploiting people, contributing to the huge debt culture in the state.”
Availability of live video limited in MLB games
ORLANDO, Fla. — Major League Baseball intends to impose new limits on what live video is available to teams, and Commissioner Rob Manfred hopes to complete his investigation into alleged electronic sign stealing by the Boston Red Sox before spring training camps open next week.
“I think you should assume that before the season starts we will have new guidelines with respect to the use of video equipment,” Manfred said Thursday after an owners meeting. “I think we have too much video available in real time right now.”
After former Houston pitcher Mike Fiers told The Athletic in November that the Astros used a video camera to steal the signs of opposing catchers in 2017 and 2018, Manfred last month suspended Houston manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow for one season, fined the Astros $5 million and stripped them of their first- and second-round drafts picks in 2020 and 2021.
Hinch and Luhnow were fired the same day, and the scandal led to the departures of Boston manager Alex Cora, Houston’s bench coach during its 2017 title run, and New York Mets manager Carlos Beltrán, an Astros player that season.
Date of Kobe’s public memorial announced
LOS ANGELES — A public memorial service for Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others killed in a helicopter crash is planned for Feb. 24 at Staples Center, a person with knowledge of the details told The Associated Press on Thursday.
The arena is where Bryant starred for the Los Angeles Lakers for two decades and the date 2/24 corresponds with the No. 24 jersey he wore and the No. 2 worn by his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.
No official announcement about the memorial has been made. The person who provided the information to the AP is knowledgeable about the planning and spoke only on condition of anonymity. The Los Angeles Times was first to report the event, citing two anonymous sources with knowledge of the planning.
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has said a memorial would be held but his office had no immediate comment, nor did the Lakers or Staples Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.