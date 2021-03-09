Prosecutors won’t pursue Miller charges
DENVER — Prosecutors said Friday that Broncos star linebacker Von Miller won’t face criminal charges following an investigation by police in a Denver suburb.
In a statement, the District Attorney’s Office of the 18th Judicial District said it decided not to file charges after reviewing the findings of a criminal case submitted by police in Parker.
It said prosecutors cannot meet the minimum American Bar Association standard for prosecuting someone, which includes believing the charges are supported by probable cause, there is enough evidence to win a conviction and that doing so is “in the interests of justice.”
Police confirmed their investigation in January but did not provide details about what they were looking into.
The club’s all-time sacks leader, Miller missed the 2020 season with an ankle injury he suffered just before the opener.
On Thursday, general manager George Paton said he wanted to keep Miller on the team in 2021 but indicated that the results of the unspecified criminal probe would play a role in the team’s decision.
Miller, who turns 32 in three weeks, is heading into the final season of the six-year, $114.5 million deal he signed in 2016 shortly after winning Super Bowl 50 MVP honors.
Forward Blake Griffin signs with Brooklyn
NEW YORK — Blake Griffin is joining the collection of stars in Brooklyn.
The six-time All-Star agreed to sign with the Nets, a person with knowledge of the details said Sunday.
Griffin became a free agent Friday when he completed a buyout agreement with the Detroit Pistons. He cleared waivers Sunday and was eligible to sign with any team.
The often-injured forward decided to join All-Stars Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden in Brooklyn, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because there was no announcement.
ESPN first reported Griffin’s plans.
The 31-year-old Griffin is a six-time All-Star who has averaged 21.4 points and 8.7 rebounds since being the No. 1 pick in the 2009 draft.
Griffin is no longer the high flyer he was during his best years with the Los Angeles Clippers and averaged only 12.3 points in 20 games this season. But the 6-foot-9 forward fills a need for the Nets, who are small in the frontcourt.
And they don’t need a ton of scoring, leading the NBA with 121.1 points per game. Brooklyn is a half-game behind Philadelphia for the Eastern Conference lead.
Boone back days after pacemaker inserted
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone returned to the dugout Saturday, three days after surgery to have a pacemaker inserted.
Boone, who turns 48 in a few days, left the club Wednesday to get the pacemaker at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa, Florida. He returned to camp Saturday after clearing COVID-19 protocols and said he feels great — especially so when he watched ace Gerrit Cole cruise through a simulated game at the team’s spring training facility in Tampa.
Boone — who says his only restriction is he can’t raise his left hand over his head for about a month — then joined the team in nearby Bradenton for a rain-delayed exhibition game against the Pirates.
“I was shocked to see him today,” said right-hander Jameson Taillon, who started against Pittsburgh. “I was really happy to see him here. Obviously, anytime you bring up the heart, it’s scary, but he seems to be in a great spot, in great spirits, and we’re happy to have him back.”
Boone had the pacemaker inserted after he was found to have a heart rate as low as 30-39 beats per minute, well below the 60-100 considered normal for adults. Boone, who had open heart surgery in 2009 for a congenital defect, had been experiencing light-headedness and fatigue this winter.
Taillon struck out four over two scoreless innings. Jay Bruce and Clint Frazier homered for the Yankees, and Thairo Estrada had the club’s two other hits.
