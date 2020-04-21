Landfill to reopen
to the public on Wed.
The Campbell County North Landfill will open back up to the public starting Wednesday.
At their regular meeting Tuesday, Campbell County Commissioners voted to reopen the landfill Wednesday after recommendations from landfill manager Matt Olsen and Public Health Director Jane Glaser.
“We’re comfortable, with some measures in place, where we could open up every day during the week to the public,” Olsen said.
At the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the landfill was closed to the public. Commissioners then opened it up to public dumping every other Saturday.
The way the landfill operation is structured makes it easy for people to keep at least 6 feet of distance from others, Olsen said.
He said people should continue to keep their kids and pets in their vehicles at all times while at the landfill. And he asks that residents hold off on bringing items that require a charge, such as tires and refrigerators, freezers and other appliances with freon, to the landfill. This will limit the amount of interaction the landfill employees have with the public.
“That’s put them at ease, and they feel much more comfortable allowing us to open back up,” Olsen said of the staff.
The landfill is open 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
College foundation creates emergency fund
The Gillette College Foundation created a relief fund to help students struggling financially during the COVID-19 pandemic. The money is available to current students.
Students who have experienced some sort of hardship due to COVID-19 are eligible for a one-time award of $100, Gillette College Foundation Executive Director Heidi Gross said.
“These funds are meant to help alleviate some of the financial burdens students may be facing during this difficult time,” said Janell Oberlander, Gillette College vice president. “We are committed to helping students and hopeful that this relief fund will allow them to be able to continue to focus on their education.”
Relief money is available to help pay for emergency medical expenses, utilities, rent, groceries or other essential services or other financial needs due to COVID-19.
“These are extraordinary times and our students have shown grace and resilience in rising to the many challenges this situation has presented,” said Walter Tribley, Northern Wyoming Community College District president. “However, if students are struggling to pay for bills, groceries or other essentials, that will be a barrier to their education.”
Students may apply online at gillettecollegefoundation.org.
For more information, contact Gross at hgross@sheridan.edu or 307-681-6400.
— News Record Staff
