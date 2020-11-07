Several Campbell County residents placed at the 58th Annual Western Family and Consumer Science Show at the recent Central States Fairgrounds in Rapid City, South Dakota.
While this is called a show, it consists of various contests for developing life skills that 4-H’ers, youth and adults may participate in. It runs in conjunction with the Western Junior Livestock Show. The 2020 show had 175 contestants with more than 450 entries. The contestants came from South Dakota, Wyoming, Nebraska and Montana.
The show is volunteer run by a group of people from South Dakota and Wyoming. The contests are bread baking, meat identification, family life photo, scrapbook pages, home living, place setting, fashion revue both sewn and purchased, public presentation, ingredient measuring, family and consumer sciences judging, produce ID and judging, and a family and consumer sciences skill-a-thon.
The public viewed the exhibits after many contests and the contests were followed by an honoree tea, public fashion show and awards presentation.
Winners from Campbell County include:
- Bailee Behnke, junior: Produce, white; Skill-A-Thon, red; FCS Judging, blue
- Corbin Behnke, senior: Produce, red; FCS Judging, red
- Garrett Davis, beginner: Home Living, red; Photo, blue; Produce, blue; Skill-A-Thon, red
- Kyle Davies, junior: Scrapbook, blue; Presentations, Blue; Dress Revue, purple; Dress Revue, purple; Home Living, red; Photo, red; Produce, blue; Skill-A-Thon, purple
- Brodie Lesher, junior: Produce, white; Skill-A-Thon, blue
- Rylee Lesher, junior: Produce, white; Skill-A-Thon, blue
- Haylee Nickols, beginner: Measuring, purple; Skill-A-Thon, blue
- Hayke Nickols, beginner: Produce, blue
- Jake Nickols, junior: Produce, blue; Meat ID, purple
- Hayden Pierce, cloverbud: Produce
- Jett Rieb, senior: FCS Judging, white
- Aubrey Shepherd, beginner: Measuring, purple; Produce, blue; FCS Judging, purple
- Scott Shepherd, junior: Produce, white; FCS Judging, red
- Baylie Soesbe, junior: Home Living, red; Produce, white
- Daisy Soesbe, junior: Dress Revue, purple; Home Living, blue; Produce, red; Skill-A-Thon, red
- Carson Wheeler, junior: FCS Judging, white
- Diana Behnke, adult: Produce, red; Skill-A-Thon, blue; FCS Judging
- Meghan Davies, adult: Produce, blue; Skill-A-Thon, blue
- Kim Fry, adult: Produce, blue; Skill-A-Thon, purple
- Kim Johnson, adult: Produce, red; Skill-A-Thon, blue
- Malcala Johnson, adult: Produce, red
- Rick Johnson, adult: Top Adult in Produce, purple; Skill-A-Thon, red
- Ellen Lesher, adult: Produce, blue; Skill-A-Thon, blue
- Carrie Nichols, adult: Produce, blue
- Celeste Robinson, adult: Produce, red; Skill-A-Thon, blue
- Kelsey Shepherd, adult: Produce, blue; Skill-A-Thon, red; FCS Judging
- Bobby Shoshcan, adult: Produce, blue
- Samantha Soesbe, adult: Produce, blue; Skill-A-Thon, red
