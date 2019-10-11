Beer all over Mormon church parking lot after truck crashes
SALT LAKE CITY — Cans of beer have littered the parking lot of a church of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in a Salt Lake City suburb after a semitrailer crashed that was carrying cases of brew, which is famously frowned upon by the faith.
Sandy Police Stg. Jason Nielsen said the semitrailer veered and fell from a road and into the church’s parking lot after it was hit by a pickup truck that ran a red light Thursday. Beer cans were strewn across the empty church parking lot.
One of the faith’s key rules is urging members to not consume alcohol and other vices, like caffeine and smoking.
Nielsen says the semitrailer driver was left with injuries that were not life-threatening.
The pickup truck driver wasn’t hurt. Authorities haven’t determined if he will be cited.
The church building wasn’t damaged.
Indiana
165 more fetal remains linked to late doctor
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s attorney general said Friday that 165 sets of fetal remains have been found in the Chicago area inside a car owned by a late Indiana abortion doctor, boosting the total number of abandoned sets of fetal remains discovered at properties linked to him to more 2,400.
Attorney General Curtis Hill said the 165 remains were discovered Wednesday in the trunk of a Mercedes Benz parked at a business property in Dolton, Illinois, where Dr. Ulrich Klopfer had kept a total of eight cars.
Those remains are believed to be from abortions Klopfer performed in 2002 at his three Indiana abortion clinics, Hill said.
Last month, 2,246 sets of fetal remains were found in Klopfer’s Will County, Illinois, garage, after relatives stumbled onto them while cleaning out after he died Sept. 3.
Those remains, which have been returned to Indiana, were determined to be from abortions Klopfer performed from 2000 to 2002 at his clinics in Fort Wayne, Gary and South Bend. The Fort Wayne clinic closed in 2014, and the Gary and South Bend clinics closed the next year.
Missouri
Official says not all kids innocent victims
ST. LOUIS — A top St. Louis law enforcement official has sparked outrage by remarking that not all of the area children who have been killed by guns this year were innocent victims.
While the children who were under 10 years old were innocent victims, some of the older slain children had been linked to illegal activity, St. Louis Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards said Thursday at an aldermanic committee meeting, expounding on what he said.
About two dozen children have died in gun violence this year in the St. Louis metropolitan area, and about half of the shootings happened in the city of St. Louis.
“The purpose here is not to demonize anyone; the facts are the facts,” Edwards told the Public Safety Committee.
New York
Empire State Building has new observatory
NEW YORK — The observatory atop the Empire State Building has a dizzying new look with floor-to-ceiling, 360-degree windows 102 floors above New York City.
The remodeled observatory opens to the public Saturday.
More than 4 million annual visitors to the 1931 Art Deco skyscraper — about 60% from abroad — will be offered an unobstructed view of the city and far beyond through panoramic floor-to-ceiling sheets of glass. They replace old windows that were half the size.
For a nocturnal view of New York, visitors have until 1:15 a.m. to take a high-speed elevator to the 102nd floor.
On the way up to the high new perch are an additional 10,000 square feet of fresh exhibits, including a replica of the moving hand of King Kong, the monster gorilla in the 1933 film that climbs the building, plunging to its death amid an attack by Helldiver military planes.
North Carolina
Student infiltrates, exposes racist chat
WENDELL — A black student at a North Carolina high school infiltrated and exposed a racist student online chat, but it’s unclear if everyone in the chat is facing consequences.
Cenayia Edwards uncovered slur-laden conversations about killing black people and reviving slavery involving two students at Edward’s East Wake High and five others at Johnston County’s Corinth Holders High.
White friends of the 14-year-old told her about the chat in late September and so she adopted a white online persona to gain access, she said.
“I was like, ‘Add me to it,’ because I wanted to see what they were talking about,” she said. “And I wanted to have proof that they were talking about this.”
Edwards changed her avatar to a white face and soon was able to see messages about shooting black infants, general racist violence and whether one commenter should go by the name “Black Slayer.”
— The Associated Press
