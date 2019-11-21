Natives of Nowhere to perform Friday
Natives of Nowhere will play Friday at the Powder River Playhouse with Jaylen Baxter.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
The show is for people age 13 years and older.
Entry is $5 and tickets can be bought at the door or online.
The Powder River Playhouse is located at 111 E. Second St.
Wreath making comes full circle Saturday
Holy Trinity Episcopal Church is hosting its fourth annual Advent Wreath Making Day from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the church, 5101 Tanner Drive.
Participants will make and take home an Advent wreath, log, banner or candle centerpiece.
Anyone is welcome.
There is no cost, but donations of warm socks, hats or gloves will be taken and given out at the Soup Kitchen on Christmas Day.
For more information, call 307-682-4296.
Learn the deepest secrets of magic
Learn how to cut a lady in half, give your friends super hero powers and make invisible objects appear in a magic pencil pouch at “AJ’s Magic Class: Unlocking the Mystery of the Green Wand” from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Cam-plex Central Pavilion.
In the course, students will learn eight secret magic principles that make all magic tricks possible and discover the real secrets to becoming a true magician as each lesson reveals an important life skill to help build confidence and communication.
Each lesson comes with a custom magic prop, a top-secret file folder and a secret word to unlock bonus videos in an online video vault.
The program builds self-confidence and develops critical communication skills in a fun and unique way that is guaranteed to unlock your child’s potential.
Lunch and all materials are included in the $50 registration price. Register by calling Cam-plex at 307-682-0552 or visiting cam-plex.com.
St. Matthew’s Church hosts holiday bazaar
More than 55 vendors will sell homemade crafts and gifts from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the annual St. Matthew’s Catholic Church Holiday Gift Bazaar.
The bazaar will be in the Family Life Center of the church at 900 Butler Spaeth Road in Gillette. It will include a silent auction, buy-it-now items and door prizes throughout the day.
Lunch also will be served in the nearby Parish Hall from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and homemade soups and pies also will be sold. The soups will include chicken noodle, potato cheese and chili, while sloppy joes, chili dogs and hot dogs will be available for lunch.
Prairie Wind holiday bazaar is Saturday
Prairie Wind Elementary School will have a holiday bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the school, 200 Overdale Drive.
There will be more than 30 vendors selling a variety of items, including homemade treats, jewelry, essential oils, quilts and other crafts.
The event is free to attend.
Take a ride to the Elks Club for breakfast
The Campbell County Classics and Customs car club will host the monthly breakfast at the Elk’s Club from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday.
The cost is $9 per person.
Kids can keep busy at library during break
While school is out for Thanksgiving break, the Campbell County Public Library will have drop-in craft days for kids ages preschool through sixth grade.
Children can stop by the library from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Nov. 29 and 30 to make crafts.
The library will be closed Nov. 28 for Thanksgiving.
For more information, call the library at 307-687-0009.
Group entertains with modern twist on classics
The “DRUMLine Live Holiday Spectacular” is an unforgettable musical journey through the most beloved chart-topping holiday classics. It is festive sounds of holiday cheer combined with gospel, jazz, soul, Motown rhythms and “The Nutcracker Suite” all mixed with a hip-hop beat.
The show starts at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Cam-plex.
The Historically Black College and University marching band will have everyone dancing in the aisles. The show includes modern and traditional holiday music along with energetic choreography, dynamic lighting and holiday costumes.
Tickets are $9 for adult and $6 for youth, military and seniors.
For tickets or more information, visit cam-plex.com.
