With claims of boosting performance and helping you feel invigorated, energy drinks can also have negative health effects. Drinking such caffeinated concoctions can alter heart rhythm and increase blood pressure, according to a new, small study published in Journal of the American Heart Association.
“Widely available and relatively benign for most people, energy drinks can also have potentially significant side effects for people who have specific heart problems,” said Dr. Kenneth A. Ellenbogen, an American Heart Association expert and chairman of the cardiology division at the Virginia Commonwealth University Pauley Heart Center. Caffeinated energy drinks can alter the heart’s electric activity and cause instability of the heart, he said.
In the study, 34 healthy volunteers between ages 18 and 40 were randomly assigned to drink 32 ounces of one of two commercially available caffeinated energy drinks or a placebo drink on three separate days. The drinks were consumed within a one-hour period but no faster than one 16-ounce bottle in 30 minutes. Researchers measured the electrical activity of the volunteers’ hearts by electrocardiogram, which records the way a heart is beating.
The study is the largest controlled study of the effects of energy drinks on the heart and blood pressure in young, healthy volunteers. About 30% of 12- through 17-year-olds in the United States consume energy drinks on a regular basis, which have been linked to increased emergency room visits and death, according to the American Heart Association.
“Energy drinks with a large amount of caffeine can cause a multitude of problems specifically related to the heart,” said Dr. Sunita Ferns, a pediatric electrophysiologist at University of Florida College of Medicine — Jacksonville and Wolfson Children’s Hospital. They are especially a problem for people who have abnormal heart rhythms and blood pressure problems, she said.
It’s also concerning for teens and children who may not know they have underlying heart problems.
“People who have heart palpitations should avoid energy drinks, but often teens don’t know. For these people, drinking energy drinks can can be life-threatening, even fatal,” Ferns said.
Instead of reaching for an energy drink the next time you need a boost, Ferns suggests other ways to add some pep to your step. First, make sure you’re getting enough sleep. If you’re feeling slow, try a 15- to 20-minute power nap.
Also, stay hydrated.
“Your body is 60% water,” Ferns said. Energy drinks can affect digestion and make a person dehydrated, which is associated with sleep issues and depression. she said.
The public needs to be more aware of the effect of energy drinks on the body, especially if there are other underlying health conditions, said lead author Sachin A. Shah, professor of pharmacy practice at University of the Pacific.
, Thomas J. Long School of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in Stockton, California.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.