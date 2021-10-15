Fundraiser makes $160K for YES House
The Dancing with the Gillette Stars raised about $160,000 for the YES House Foundation.
At the Saturday event, Trevers and Laura Chapman won the Almighty Dollar Award, which goes to the couple whose routine raised the most money.
The People’s Choice Award went to Layne Cockrum and Stacey Peterson, and the Judge’s Choice Award went to Austin Winters and Brendan Boyd.
Mary Melaragno, executive director of the YES House Foundation, said the silent auction raised $23,345, which broke the record that was set last year. The live auction brought in $5,900, and sponsorships raised about $117,000.
It was Melaragno’s second time planning the event, and while it was still very time-consuming, it felt less stressful compared to 2020 because she didn’t have to worry as much about Public Health variances.
The event came up short of the $200,000 goal, but the $160,000 that was raised Saturday is still is the third highest amount the event has raised.
Melaragno said work on the 2021 Dancing with the Gillette Stars already has begun.
She highlighted the Proctor Award, which is given to someone who “really made a difference for the YES House.” It went to Sheri England, the former executive director of the YES House who retired this year.
Melaragno said the award will be named after the previous winner, so next year it will be called the England Award.
Dance company to debut in Gillette
Dance Talent Company will be making its debut in Gillette on Saturday at the Cam-plex Energy Hall ballroom for its annual convention.
The convention will teach different dance styles such as tap, hip hop, contemporary, improv/tricks and musical theater for ages 7 and up. Dancers from all over the region will be attending.
The workshop will begin at 9 a.m. and will conclude at 4:10 p.m. Saturday with a combo showcase, a short performance from dancers.
“It’s an exciting ending to show of what they learned during the day,” said organizer Cindy Linde.
Renowned dancer and teacher Alex Wong will be a faculty member.
“He is a celebrity faculty member,” Linde said.
Wong was a finalist on Season 7 of “So You Think You Can Dance” and also performed with “Dancing with the Stars,” as well as Dolly Parton’s “Christmas on the Square,” Mariah Carey’s Christmas Special as well as numerous movies like “The Greatest Showman.”
The second faculty member is EJ Ferencak, who also has quite a résumé that includes a finalist on “So You Think You Can Dance” and several feature films such as “Adventureland” and “The Dark Knight Rises.” He specializes in tap and hip-hop, and his choreography has gained national recognition in “Dance Magazine.”
Jury convicts 3 of securities fraud
A federal jury in Cheyenne returned guilty verdicts against three men related to a stock fraud involving NuTech Energy Resources Inc., a company that claimed to operate coalbed-methane wells in Wyoming.
Justin Herman, 50, of Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, and Charles “Chuck” Winters Jr., 61, of Bradenton, Florida, were convicted of fraud and identity theft crimes, said Acting United States Attorney Bob Murray.
Attorney Ian Horn, 67, of Brandon, Florida, was acquitted of the charged fraud crimes but convicted of making a false statement to the grand jury.
According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Herman and Winters conspired with Robert “Bob” Mitchell, who pleaded guilty earlier this year, to pump and dump NuTech stock. A “pump and dump” is a form of securities fraud where the conspirators manipulate demand for a stock and the stock’s price, and then sell their worthless shares of the stock to the public at the artificially high price.
In this case, the conspirators bought control of a publicly traded shell company called EcoEmissions Solutions Inc. and changed the company’s name to NuTech Energy Resources, whose stock was sold under the ticker symbol NERG, according to Murray.
The conspirators released information online to create a false image for NuTech as a company located in Gillette that was operating gas wells in Wyoming using a patented technology. In reality, NuTech had no business, no revenue, and no paid employees in Wyoming or elsewhere.
As part of the conspiracy, Herman and Winters used altered, backdated and forged documents to acquire 13 billion free-trading shares of NuTech common stock. The conspirators then artificially inflated the market price of NuTech common stock by manipulative trading and by releasing to the public false and misleading information about NuTech’s business prospect, Murray said.
When the market price increased based on that false information, the conspirators turned around and sold their worthless NuTech shares to unwitting investors in the public market, including investors in Wyoming and around the world.
Ian Horn is a Florida-licensed attorney. As part of the investigation, Horn was subpoenaed to testify before the grand jury in January 2019 because his name appeared on documents related to NuTech and because the money used by Mitchell and Herman to buy control of EcoEmissions was transferred through Horn’s bank accounts, Murray said.
The jury found that Horn lied during his grand jury testimony about NuTech-related email communications that he falsely claimed he had lost and could not access even though he still had access to his email and was forwarding relevant email messages to Herman in December 2018.
Herman and Winters were each found guilty of conspiracy to commit securities fraud, securities fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and multiple counts of aggravated identity theft.
Herman faces a mandatory two-year prison sentence and could be sentenced to a maximum of 53 years in prison.
Winters also faces a mandatory two-year prison sentence and could be sentenced to a maximum of 49 years in prison.
Horn was found guilty of making a false statement to the grand jury and could be sentenced to a maximum of five years in prison.
College officials talk negotiations, mills
Gillette Community College District officials talked about some of the lingering, and sometimes unanswerable, questions about the fate of the new district while in the midst of the minutia involved with forming the first new community college district in Wyoming in more than 50 years.
At the Campbell County Chamber of Commerce luncheon Tuesday, Gillette College officials talked about working with the Northern Wyoming Community College District as it transitions away from it, the time frame for assessing a mill levy and the prospects of bringing back sports.
The overriding theme of the discussion, as GCCD Chairman Robert Palmer said at the luncheon, is that “there’s no template for what we’re going through.”
After Gillette College trustees appointed Janell Oberlander the district’s new interim president, NWCCD removed her from her role as vice president of Gillette College. That change effectively took Oberlander out of communication with the employees and students she led at Gillette College and will lead under the new district.
As statutorily obligated, representatives from the two districts are slated to meet Oct. 23 to hash out an agreement on how to handle their transition years.
“This has been a mutually beneficial relationship, we believe, for the district, up until the opportunity to communicate was diminished. I’ll just put it that way,” Palmer said. “And that brought us to where we are today with the new district.”
Palmer said there are still strong ties with some of the representatives from Sheridan. He believes both districts are still on the same page in regard to shepherding a smooth and agreeable transition that protects student success.
Oberlander said Gillette College always had operated successfully through many partnerships and teams, like the Gillette College Advisory Board, faculty and staff. Those partnerships will transition in due time, as the agreement between the two districts is worked out.
“We’re at a transition point ... we will gradually start to transition those teams over (to the new district) because they are all very important to our success,” Oberlander said.
“So who’s running the college? We’re all running the college,” she added.
Also, Worthen said both districts are incentivized to work in the interest of continuing student success.
“The operation of Gillette College and the fact that there’s revenue (for NWCCD) tied to Gillette College ensures that that discussion happens successfully,” said Gillette College Advisory Board Chairman Brian Worthen.
Although a tax mill levy has not been set, Palmer said the number of mills will likely be determined this spring and go into effect during fiscal year 2022-23, which begins July 1.
“I still believe, firmly, that that mill levy will be in that 2 to 2.5 range, and that’s based upon current assessed valuation,” Palmer said.
Worthen said his vision for the district is to have the “most stably funded community college in Wyoming.”
The seven existing Wyoming community college districts tax at least 4 mills, which qualifies them to receive state funding.
If Gillette College does not assess 4 mills, it will not receive state funding. The state funding formula, which accounts for full-time equivalent students among other variables, will eventually adjust for NWCCD, which would no longer include Gillette College students in its counts.
That likely would cause NWCCD to lose the state funding brought in for Gillette College with the remainder, in theory, being spread among the remaining six districts.
Oberlander said that because GCCD will not be relying on state funding, to Worthen’s point, it will have a more sustainable funding model than other districts in the state.
“We’re not going to have to have such severe ups and downs,” Oberlander said.
But there will be fluctuations with the ebbs and flows of Campbell County’s assessed valuation.
Snow slows down city trash pick up
The snowstorm that hit Gillette on Tuesday and Wednesday put the city’s residential and yard waste pick-up behind schedule, and the department is working hard to catch up.
“We ran Tuesday when it first started, but that wet, slimy, heavy stuff is just tough,” said Skylar Riehemann, the city’s solid waste manager.
But after talking things over with the city on Wednesday, Riehemann decided against trying to pick up trash in the midst of the storm.
“We decided we’d be more of a liability than a resource out there,” Riehemann said.
As a result, Wednesday’s routes were canceled, but that presented a problem akin to a game of whack-a-mole, where problems pushed down on one day popped up somewhere else the next day.
Doubling-up on routes is not something new for Riehemann’s crews because they often get Mondays off for holidays and make up routes on Tuesdays. Riehemann said that is a normal thing, and they have that process down to a science.
But Wednesdays are a different beast entirely. It’s one of the busiest days of the week from a sheer numbers perspective. That, coupled with the reality of the lingering snow, made Thursday a challenge.
“They did a good job getting the roads cleared, but they had to put it somewhere,” Riehemann said. The “somewhere” along the curbs made his crews’ jobs harder and slowed down the efforts.
A notice from the city went out about 6:30 p.m. Thursday letting residents know that, despite the crews’ best efforts, they had not been able to complete both Wednesday and Thursday routes.
Some trucks are finishing Thursday routes as of Friday morning, and the rest of the trucks are already working on their normal Friday routes, Riehemann said. When those residential routes are done, all trucks would transition to yard waste.
The goal is to have all routes completed by Friday. On Thursday, Riehemann’s crews worked until about 5:30 p.m. when darkness began to affect the trucks’ hopper cameras and backup cameras as well.
Riehemann was feeling confident at 9 a.m. Friday about the progress being made.
He complimented his workers on their dedication and worth ethic, saying that they’d helped with plowing efforts in the city in addition to their normal duties.
Riehemann asked for patience from customers.
“If you’re on a Friday route and your trash hasn’t been picked up by its normal time, rest assured,” he said. “We are coming.”
