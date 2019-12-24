Wrestling
Sage Valley wraps up season in 2nd place
The final competition of the season was Friday and the Sage Valley wrestling team took second at the district tournament.
The Eagles had five champions at districts — Antonio Avila, Dawson DeBusk, Aiden Petersen, Kavonte Montgomery and Ashton Leegaard. Second-pace finishers were Blaize Burrow, Rex Imus, Ryan Johnson, Caden Parker, Jais Rose and Lance Streifel.
The Sage Valley wrestlers who finished in third place were Cort Catlin, Brayden Clifford, Koen Teeter and Andre Vasquez.
Over the weekend before districts, Sage Valley attended a tournament in Newcastle and took second as a team.
The winners against Douglas were Xavier Swiger, Phillip McNeil, Hayden Pedersen, Kaldon Hatzenbihler, Ivan Wold, Peyton Alexander, Draedyn Johnson, Cameron Pilcher, Gaven Vomacka, Jeremy Harms, Cyrus Edwards, Trenton Martinez, Koen Teeter and Johnathan Williams.
Earlier in the day, the winners during a 67-17 win over Tongue River were Swiger, Pederson, Gunther Rosier, Wold, Alexander, Pilcher, Vomacka, Harms, Edwards, Martinez, Teeter, Williams.
In the championship, Sage Valley took on the Douglas A team and lost 53-28. The winners were Hatzenbihler, Wold, Pilcher, Edwards and Teeter.
The final dual of the season was Dec. 12 against cross-town opponent Twin Spruce. Sage Valley won 65-40. The A team had eight winners by pin — Leegaard, Imus, Burrow, Streifel, DeBusk, Petersen, Rose and Teeter — while Montgomery won by forfeit.
Before the last dual of the season, the Sage Valley wrestling team took on the Gillette Brawl on Dec. 10. The winners on the day were Cyrus Edwards, Owen Murry, Reid Pollick and Ivan Wold.
Basketball
Twin Spruce 7A girls finish as Distict champions
The Twin Spruce 7A girls basketball team went into the district championships in a 5-1 tie with Buffalo, but won the coin flip to be the No. 1 seed.
The Warriors started out with a dominant 48-4 win over Sage Valley, with Kaylie Neary leading the way with 12 points. Erica Martinez had 10 points and Patience Smith added eight.
In the championship, Twin Spruce took on Buffalo and won 41-16. The Warriors were only ahead 16-10 at halftime, but coach Kayla Hurd urged her team to pick it up on defense and win a title at halftime. Neary led again with 14 points, Elise Kubacher had eight.
The Twin Spruce eighth grade A and B teams, along with the seventh grade A and B teams, all won their district titles.
Twin Spruce girls 7B girls finish season undefeated
The final competition of the season also marked the conclusion of an undefeated season for the Twin Spruce 7A girls basketball team.
Twin Spruce beat Buffalo in the first game of the district tournament Friday, then beat Sheridan in the championship.
Sage Valley 8A tops Sheridan, Bell Fourche
The Sage Valley eighth grade girls basketball A team beat Sheridan and Bell Fourche, South Dakota, in a week’s span to move to 12-2 overall, 4-1 in conference. On Dec 10, it took down Sheridan in a tight contest, 47-46.
The game went to overtime, but Sage Valley came out on top with nine of 10 players scoring.
Attie Westbrook led the team with nine points and she also added three assists. She was also one of the top defenders with four steals.
Bailey Barines had a big game down low, scoring eight points and pulling down nine rebounds, while Brianna Ketchum also added eight points. Morgan Shirley had seven points and seven rebounds to go with four steals.
On Dec. 12, Sage Valley traveled to Bell Fourche, South Dakota, and won 39-23. This time, the leading scorers were Ketchum and Shirley with eight points. Cena Carlson and Rylee Hudson added six points apiece, while Barnes has four points and four rebounds.
Sage Valley were tight defensively against Bell Fourche, snagging 17 steals. Westbrook, Carlson and Kambel Cox all had four rebounds during the win.
Sage Valley 7B takes third in district tournament
The final tournament of the season resulted in a third-place finish for the Sage Valley 7B girls basketball team. The Eagles lost to Sheridan 19-9 in their first game and beat Buffalo 18-2 in the second game.
The leading scorer at the district tournament was Amaya Kiser, who had 11 points in the two games. Liberty Jennings was the top rebounder with 11.
A couple nights before the district tournament, the Eagles faced cross-town opponent Twin Spruce Junior High. Sage Valley lost in a lopsided contest, 49-4. The leading rebounder in the game for Twin Spruce was Jennings with seven.
— News Record Staff
