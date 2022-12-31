Over the past decade, Mary Melaragno and Felicia Messimer-Shannon have established the Fur Kids Foundation as a haven for pet owners faced with expensive vet bills and tough decisions to make for their animal’s health.
Like all great ideas, the one that sparked the beginning of their nonprofit had to start somewhere. Who would have thought that inspiration would be found at the bottom of a salt-rimmed glass?
“We were drinking a lot of margaritas,” said Melaragno, explaining the lore of how the Fur Kids Foundation came to be.
Being the animal people that they are, naturally, a certain conversation followed.
“We started talking about our animals, of course,” she said.
At the time, Melaragno, 40, had been through the ringer with her Bullmastiff Morgan who required surgery for a torn ligament, then a week later was diagnosed with B-cell lymphoma, which required chemotherapy, adding another unexpected medical expense to boot.
That was more than $4,000 in medical expenses. And she knew she had to pay.
“Because we don’t have kids, and she was our kid,” Melaragno said.
Many pet owners can relate to the feeling that their animal is more like a family member. At the time, there was no local agency to offer support in those situations. That begged an obvious question: Why?
Then the follow-up question: If it could be done, who should do it?
The logic followed that by the next day, with clear heads, they decided they would be the ones to make it happen. Since then, the foundation grew from helping cover just over $1,000 in vet bills its first year to about $30,000 annually in recent years.
The Fur Kids Foundation has raised and given more than $200,000 toward helping more than 1,000 people afford veterinarian care for their pets in times of need. The organization hosted its first event, the Pet-A-Palooza, in September 2012 and passed its 10-year anniversary this year.
The organization is entirely volunteer based, including the applications committee that reviews submissions and makes the tough calls of which pets and pet owners to help out.
“And we just had some really great dedicated people to help us,” said Messimer-Shannon, 43. “Fur Kids, while it might be us who started it, we’re all volunteers. It’s the whole group. And we wouldn’t be here without them.”
Since the nonprofit’s first event in 2012, a number of pet-pun inspired events have been hosted, such as A Night for Paws, the Fast and Furriest, a Pup Crawl and the Pooch Plunge, where dogs have a pool party inside the City Pool.
WyoGives has grown into one of the foundation’s biggest fundraisers.
Although the budget and scope of Fur Kids Foundation has grown immensely since it was but a margarita-soaked dream, the vision has stayed the same as it was more than a decade ago.
“It’s about helping people,” Messimer-Shannon said. “Yeah, we’re animal people and animal people are a little nuts. But we’re just here to help people. We just want people to be able to get the vet care they need.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.