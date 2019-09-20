Calendar
Sept. 20
Gillette women’s soccer vs. Otero Junior College, 1:30 p.m.
Gillette men’s soccer vs. Otero Junior College, 4 p.m.
CCHS and TBHS swimming and diving vs. Sheridan/Buffalo, 4 p.m.
CCHS volleyball at Natrona County, 6 p.m.
TBHS football vs. Sheridan, 6 p.m.
CCHS football at Cheyenne Central, 7 p.m.
Gillette Wild vs. Missoula Jr. Bruins, 7:05 p.m.
CCHS and TBHS golf at state tournament, Gillette, TBA
CCHS and TBHS tennis at regionals, Kelly Walsh High School (Casper), TBA
Gillette College rodeo at Sheridan College, TBA
Sept. 21
Gillette High School Fall Classic softball tournament, Energy Sports Complex, 9 a.m.
CCHS and TBHS cross-country at Michelle Ludwing Invite, Sheridan, 10 a.m.
High school rodeo at Wheatland, Platte County Fairgrounds, 10 a.m.
TBHS volleyball vs. Natrona County, noon
CCHS volleyball vs. Sheridan, noon
Gillette College women’s soccer vs. Trinidad State Junior College, 1:30 p.m.
Gillette College men’s soccer vs. Trinidad State Junior College, 4 p.m.
Gillette Wild vs. Missoula Jr. Bruins, 7:05 p.m.
CCHS and TBHS golf at state tournament, Gillette, TBA
CCHS and TBHS tennis at regionals, Kelly Walsh High School (Casper), TBA
Gillette College rodeo at Sheridan College, TBA
Sept. 22
Gillette High School Fall Classic softball tournament, Energy Sports Complex, 9 a.m.
High school rodeo at Wheatland, Platte County Fairgrounds, 9 a.m.
Gillette College rodeo at Sheridan College, TBA
Sept . 26
CCHS and TBHS tennis at state tournament, Gillette, TBA
Sept. 27
CCHS volleyball at Casper Invite, TBA
CCHS and TBHS tennis at state tournament, Gillette
CCHS and TBHS cross-country at Rapid City Invite, 1 p.m.
Gillette College women’s soccer at Western Nebraska CC, 1:30 p.m.
Gillette College men’s soccer at Western Nebraska CC, 4 p.m.
CCHS and TBHS swimming and diving vs. Cheyenne Central/East, 4 p.m.
CCHS football vs. THBS, 7 p.m.
Gillette College rodeo at Central Wyoming College, TBA
Sept. 28
CCHS volleyball at Casper Invite, TBA
CCHS and TBHS tennis at state tournament, Gillette, TBA
CCHS and TBHS swimming and diving at Sheridan Invite, 8 a.m.
Gillette women’s soccer at Northeastern Junior College, Sterling, CO, TBA
Gillette men’s soccer at Northeastern Junior College, Sterling, CO, 4 p.m.
Gillette Wild vs. Sheridan Hawks, 7:05 p.m.
Gillette College rodeo at Central Wyoming College, TBA
Sept. 29
Gillette College rodeo at Central Wyoming College, TBA
