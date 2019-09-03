Triplet says he accidentally killed brother while cooking
COLUMBUS, Ga. — A Georgia triplet accused of fatally stabbing one of his brothers says the stabbing was a mistake and he only meant to hug his brother.
News outlets report 36-year-old Kenneth Jernigan made his first court appearance Thursday after telling police he accidentally killed his brother, Kevin Jernigan. Jernigan was charged last week with murder and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime.
Columbus Police Department Cpl. Matt Sitler says Kenneth Jernigan told officers they were in the kitchen making food when he went to hug Kevin Jernigan, but instead stabbed him. Sitler says the evidence doesn’t support Kenneth Jernigan’s story. Sitler says autopsy results are still pending.
The third brother, Keith Jernigan, testified that he didn’t witness the stabbing.
New Jersey
‘Destructive devices’ found near parade
SOUTH PLAINFIELD — Authorities canceled a New Jersey Labor Day parade that the governor was supposed to attend Monday because “destructive devices” were found near the parade route.
Thomas Kaiser, 55, of South Plainfield, was charged with two counts of possession of a destructive device for an unlawful purpose, with additional charges expected, Middlesex County prosecutors and local police said.
Authorities said a suspicious package containing a destructive device was left at Donovan’s Reef bar in Sea Bright. That prompted an investigation Sunday that led to Kaiser’s home, and other devices were found near the residence, authorities said.
Since the home is located near the start of the South Plainfield Labor Day parade, the event was canceled “out of an abundance of caution and due to the potential threat to the community,” prosecutors and police said.
Gov. Phil Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy had planned to march in the 62nd annual event.
New York
Wife says Hart going to be fine after crash
NEW YORK — Comic actor Kevin Hart’s wife says he’s “going to be just fine” following a weekend car crash that left him with a major back injury.
Eniko Hart was questioned by a TMZ reporter while visiting him at the hospital Monday. She gave no details beyond that assurance, and the actor’s press representatives did not immediately return messages seeking comment.
Hart was a passenger in a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda that went off a highway above Malibu in the early morning hours of Sunday. It rolled down an embankment, after police said the driver lost control while turning from a canyon road onto Mulholland Highway.
The 40-year-old Hart and the car’s driver, Jared Black, both had back injuries. Another passenger, 31-year-old Rebecca Broxterman, only complained of pain.
South Dakota
Exploratory drilling for gold approved
LEAD — The operator of the only large-scale, active gold mine in the Black Hills will be conducting exploratory drilling.
Wharf Resources has notified South Dakota regulators it will drill 125 holes near the Richmond Hill Mine in search of gold. The mine was closed 26 years ago because of environmental pollution caused by acid-rock drainage.
The company produced nearly 77,000 ounces of gold and more than 50,000 ounces of silver last year at its Wharf Mine near Lead. Sales of the gold and silver generated $96.5 million in 2018. The remaining life of the Wharf mine is estimated to be seven years.
Tennessee
Harry Potter banned from Catholic library
NASHVILLE — A Catholic school in Tennessee has removed the Harry Potter books from its library after the school’s priest decided they could cause a reader to conjure evil spirits.
In an email obtained by The Tennessean, the Rev. Dan Reehil of Nashville’s St. Edward Catholic School said he consulted exorcists in the U.S. and Rome who recommended removing the books.
Reehil wrote, “The curses and spells used in the books are actual curses and spells; which when read by a human being risk conjuring evil spirits into the presence of the person reading the text.”
Catholic Diocese of Nashville superintendent Rebecca Hammel said Reehil has the final say at his school.
Hammel said she thinks the books by J.K. Rowling are still on the shelves of other libraries in the diocese.
Texas
Man pulls gun over chicken sandwiches
HOUSTON — Police say a man pulled a gun at a Popeyes restaurant in Houston after being told they were out of chicken sandwiches.
Houston police Lt. Larry Crowson says officers were called to the restaurant Monday night after a group of people tried to order a chicken sandwich.
Crowson says, “When the manager told them they were out, one of the males became upset and pulled a pistol and demanded a chicken sandwich. The manager again informed them they were out of sandwiches.”
Crowson says the group then left and no one was injured. He says police are reviewing surveillance footage.
Popeyes’ release of a crispy chicken sandwich caused a social media stir over who has the best chicken sandwich, with long lines forming at restaurants and some stores selling out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.