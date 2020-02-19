Drew Brees to return for 20th NFL season
NEW ORLEANS — Quarterback Drew Brees’ record-setting NFL career is on track for a 20th season — and a 15th with the New Orleans Saints.
The 41-year-old Brees announced his intention to return for what would be his 20th NFL season in a social media post on Tuesday.
“My feelings about the 2020 season! I look forward to the grind and the journey, for the reward at the end will be worth it,” Brees wrote in his announcement. “Love you #WhoDatNation. Let’s make another run at it!”
Brees missed five games with a throwing hand injury that required surgery but was still productive last season while leading New Orleans to a third straight playoff appearance.
Trump pardons former 49ers’ owner DeBartolo
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Tuesday pardoned Edward DeBartolo Jr., the former San Francisco 49ers owner convicted in a gambling fraud scandal who built one of the most successful NFL teams in the game’s history.
DeBartolo, who owned the San Francisco 49ers during their 1980s-1990s dynasty, was involved in one of the biggest owners’ scandals in the sport’s history. In 1998, he pleaded guilty to failing to report a felony when he paid $400,000 to former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards in exchange for a riverboat gambling license.
The White House announced the surprise decision to reporters on Tuesday, with NFL greats Jerry Rice, Jim Brown, Ronnie Lott and Charles Haley in attendance.
DeBartolo, whose San Francisco 49ers won five Super Bowls under his leadership, stepped down as owner in 1997 after two Louisiana newspapers reported he would be indicted for gambling fraud.
TE Greg Olsen signs with Seattle Seahawks
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person familiar with the situation says three-time Pro Bowl tight end Greg Olsen has agreed to a one-year, $7 million contract with the Seattle Seahawks.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the deal has not been announced by the team.
Olsen was released by the Panthers earlier this month after nine seasons with the team amid a rebuilding process under first-year coach Matt Rhule. Olsen has caught 718 passes for 8,444 yards and 59 touchdowns during his 13-year NFL career. He spent his first four seasons with the Chicago Bears.
Olsen had 52 catches for 697 yards and two touchdowns last season for the Panthers.
John Beilein stepping down as Cavs’ coach
CLEVELAND — Cavaliers first-year coach John Beilein will end a rough season by stepping down after 54 games, according to multiple reports Tuesday night.
The former Michigan coach, who was a surprising hire by the Cavs last year because of his age (67) and lack of any pro experience, is expected to say goodbye to staff and players Wednesday when they return from the All-Star break, ESPN.com reported, citing anonymous league sources.
Beilein signed a five-year contract — the final year was a club option — in May. ESPN said he and the Cavs negotiated a financial settlement that will pay him a portion of the remaining money on his 2019-20 contract.
Cleveland is just 14-40 — the worst record in the East.
Punishment possible for future sign stealers
NEW YORK — Major league players could be punished for future sign-stealing violations in the wake of the Houston Astros’ scandal that only resulted in discipline for managers, coaches and executives.
Commissioner Rob Manfred and union head Tony Clark both said Tuesday that MLB and the players’ association are discussing potential rules changes regarding sign stealing and technology.
