Former MLB star Josh Hamilton indicted, accused of child abuse
FORT WORTH, Texas — Former Texas Rangers star Josh Hamilton has been indicted on a felony charge of injury to a child after his teenage daughter accused him of beating her.
A Tarrant County grand jury indicted the 38-year-old Hamilton on Monday. He remains free on $30,000 bond after he turned himself in to authorities on Oct. 30. If convicted, he faces a prison sentence of two to 10 years in prison.
Hamilton’s attorneys say the Texas Rangers Hall of Famer is innocent of the charge. His 14-year-old daughter told her mother, Hamilton’s ex-wife, that her father struck her after he became enraged by a comment from her.
According to an affidavit by a Keller Police Department detective, Hamilton’s daughter told police that he went on a rampage Sept. 30. She says she made a comment to Hamilton that upset him, so he threw a full water bottle overhand at her, hitting her in the chest, then cursed and shouted at her.
He pulled away the chair on which she rested her feet and threw it, breaking the chair, she told detectives. It didn’t hit her, but he then grabbed her by the shoulders and lifted her from the chair on which she sat. She fell to the floor, and he lifted her up, threw her over his shoulder and carried her to her bedroom.
The girl said at this point she was telling Hamilton, “I’m sorry.” Upon reaching her bedroom door, he tossed the teen onto her bed, pressed her face onto the mattress and began hitting her legs with an open hand and closed fist.
Rhule calls Bridgewater the ‘right fit’ for team
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — First-year head coach Matt Rhule said Teddy Bridgewater’s familiarity with the team’s offensive scheme made him the “right fit” at quarterback for the Carolina Panthers and ultimately leading to Cam Newton’s release.
Bridgewater spent the 2018 season working under new Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady with the New Orleans Saints and the two developed a close player-coach relationship.
“His relationship with Joe, knowing the offense, the things that he has done in this offense just made sense to us,” Rhule said.
Rhule didn’t directly answer whether Newton’s history of shoulder and foot injuries played a role in the decision.
Rhule called Newton a “great quarterback who can play in any system,” but added that Bridgewater’s built-in knowledge of Brady’s playbook — one that helped LSU win a national championship last season — will be helpful for the Panthers in what is expected to be a dramatically shortened offseason because of the coronavirus pandemic and the need for social distancing.
The Panthers are one of five teams that hired new coaches and were slated to begin a “virtual” offseason workout program Monday, but the league decided to delay the start until more details can be worked out.
“In a year like this especially where we are all in our homes, I think Teddy is a guy who has been in this offense, knows this offense and had great familiarity with Joe,” Rhule said. “It just made sense to us.”
Newton is a free agent for the first time in his nine-year NFL career, and recently said he feels like a fish out of water.
There has been no indication where he might play this season.
Rhule called the decision to release Newton, the Panthers’ No. 1 pick in the 2011 draft, a difficult one. He said he developed incredible respect for the 2015 league MVP in the brief time he spent with him this offseason.
“I have no doubt that he will play well,” Rhule said of Newton. “He is a great quarterback and we have all seen the things that he has done. I just think as we move forward we thought this was the right time for us. We saw the opportunity to get Teddy and really felt like he was the right fit for us.”
Fan sues Tiger Woods for 2018 incident
A Florida man has filed a lawsuit against Tiger Woods and his caddie, claiming he suffered injuries from the caddie pushing him out of the way during the Valspar Championship that Woods played two years ago.
The civil complaint, filed Tuesday in Pinellas County, alleges Brian Borruso tried to take a selfie as Woods approached his tee shot left of the 13th green in the third round at Innisbrook, and that Joe LaCava “intentionally shoved” Borruso and caused him to stumble and fall into the crowd.
Josh Drechsel, the lawyer representing Borruso, said the lawsuit was filed two years after the tournament to get a better understanding of the injuries, which were described in the suit as “either permanent or continuing.”
Mark Steinberg, the agent for Woods at Excel Sports Management, did not immediately reply to a text seeking comment. LaCava said he had no comment.
Drechsel, meanwhile, issued a public plea for evidence from fans who might have been at the 13th green that day and witnessed the incident.
One video Dreshsel has shows LaCava approaching the fans with his left arm extended saying, “You’ve got to back it up.”
Drechsel says he wants to find the fans who could be heard on another video. One says, “I love Tiger, but I don’t like him,” and another voice is heard saying, “He just pushed him. He just shoved him right out of there.”
Southampton 1st EPL team to defer salaries
SOUTHAMPTON, England — Southampton became the first Premier League club to announce an agreement with players to defer part of their salaries during the coronavirus pandemic.
Players and coaches at the south-coast team will not be paid their full salaries during April, May or June “to help protect the future of the club, the staff that work within it and the community we serve,” Southampton said Thursday.
Southampton also said it will not be placing non-playing staff on the British government’s job retention scheme, which allows businesses to put workers on furlough and receive 80% of their salaries from the government, up to a maximum of 2,500 pounds ($3,000) per month.
“Our owners … have put measures in place to ensure that all staff not deferring part of their salaries will continue to receive 100% of their pay, paid in the normal way until June 30,” the club said. “Any decision on the future beyond this date will be made in advance of this, but only when more information is known.”
Tottenham and Newcastle are among the clubs in the world’s richest soccer competition to have taken advantage of a government scheme that was implemented to help businesses survive the national lockdown. Liverpool did, too, before performing a u-turn on Monday after a backlash from former players and in the media.
At a meeting last week, league clubs agreed to consult with their players over pay deferrals and reductions amounting to 30% of their total annual salary.
The players’ union has argued that reducing wages would lead to the British government losing out on more than 200 million pounds (about $245 million) in taxes, which in turn would harm the country’s National Health Service.
