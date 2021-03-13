As many other Wyoming communities struggled with rising COVID-19 rates a couple of months into the pandemic, Campbell County’s were relatively low and flat.
While it was good news that the virus wasn’t having a huge local impact, frustrations also began to grow over having to follow public health orders driven by those other communities.
Commissioners began in May by submitting a variance to the Wyoming Department of Health to open the local economy. The variance was written with help from bar and restaurant owners and was judicious in what it asked for.
“I know people are getting very anxious, very frustrated. They want to get things moving,” said Commissioner D.G. Reardon during a meeting to discuss the variance.
The one glaring flaw with the public health orders is how impractical they are in encouraging people to change their habits, said Commissioner Rusty Bell.
“At some point, we have to have some personal responsibility for ourselves and those around us,” he said.
The variance was in response to Gov. Mark Gordon relaxing some of the state’s initial health orders, including allowing personal service businesses like barber shops, tattoo parlors and beauty salons to open for customers again. Although other restrictions were implemented, like only every other chair filled and not allowing people to wait inside, that didn’t stop locals from lining up to get, for some, their first real haircuts in two months.
May also saw the emergence of another pandemic-related term: contact tracing. The month began with the county waiting on testing results for 28 people at Campbell County Health who had contact with a patient who tested positive and became the county’s 15th confirmed case. Statewide, the count had grown to 429.
Just the beginning for older folks
And as the county applied for its variance to open up more, older residents living in assisted living facilities wouldn’t notice.
That’s because, as the most vulnerable population to COVID-19, tight and lengthy visiting restrictions were put in place. By May, they were already a couple of months into what has become a yearlong quarantine.
Although the community held drive-by parades to help show residents at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center in Gillette they hadn’t been forgotten, many families remained frustrated with being relegated to mostly window visits.
Bored to action
It was easy to see the glass as half-empty as the pandemic continued to keep people isolating and working from home, along with full-time remote education. But many also used their extra time at home to start new projects, hobbies or rekindle an interest in old ones.
Beckie Avery used her time to do some light carpentry. She used tools she hadn’t in years.
“All my extracurricular activities dried up,” she said about how the pandemic impacted her life.
By May, she already had made a plant stand, a new pantry door, a cat walk and a shiplap wall.
Building was “very therapeutic,” she said.
When COVID-19 prompted local restaurants to shut down their dining rooms, Pizza Carrello co-owner Ariane Jimison used the time to pursue other projects. Although the pandemic shut the pizza place down for weeks, Pizza Carrello employees were paid throughout.
In the meantime, Jimison made some wine salt, and when she didn’t have any jars to put the salt in, she fired up her pottery wheel and began making her own pottery.
Easing up
By the second weekend in May, public health restrictions had eased on restaurants and bars enough to allow in-person dining. Although restaurants couldn’t fill to capacity, they were allowed to serve tables that were distanced from each other and weren’t too crowded with diners from the same families.
Just hours after the Wyoming Health Department gave approval of a Campbell County variance, people were seated and eating again in Gillette restaurants. It came just in time for Mother’s Day, which is typically one of the busiest days for restaurants.
“People seem happier and it feels good,” said Jack Matheny as he had breakfast at Perkins. He said opening restaurants again made people feel that the pandemic is “about over.”
The coronavirus wreaked economic devastation when public places were closed and most were restricted from full operation. Workers were furloughed or laid off and some closed.
“With the doors being open, it’s been better for us for sure,” said Ice Cream Cafe owner Dee McClure. “I’m just blessed to be open, that’s all I can say.”
The first couple of months of the pandemic were brutal for local businesses, said Megan Tucker, owner of Gillette Pet Salon.
“Main Street was a ghost town for two months, that’s for sure,” she said. “I felt like I was the only one here the whole time.”
The variance also relaxed a state order forbidding gatherings of 10 or more people in houses of worship and funeral homes. It opened the door for churches to begin holding in-person services again after weeks of virtual-only meetings.
Congratulations! You’re unemployed
As the local job market was pinched by the pandemic, the first months of the emergency were especially bad timing for new college graduates.
A story in the May 16 News Record highlighted several recent local grads who not only had their final year at school cut short, but a historically depressed job market waiting for them.
“It’s not a great time to graduate, that’s for sure,” said Cody Eastman, a 2015 CCHS graduate and a UW senior in spring 2020. “It’s a bummer not being in Laramie (for classes) right now.”
Not only did he miss out on graduation and the celebration that surrounds it, he also couldn’t do much to plan for his life after college.
Eastman’s degree is in energy resource management and he aspired to be a land man, someone who researches land titles and mineral rights before development. It’s a job that’s crucial for cities like Gillette, where the services are needed for any type of drilling or extraction.
But since Eastman began his studies, the energy industries have tanked and COVID-19 made job hunting nearly impossible.
Suddenly, he had a new degree, no experience and had to compete for jobs with other experienced people.
“There are plenty of land men looking for work right now and not very many jobs,” he said. “It’s not a good combo for someone without any experience entering the job market.”
Other local students chose to continue their education rather than enter a pandemic job market.
Overcome and adapt
As people started to come to terms with the reality that COVID-19 may be part of the equation for awhile, parents and families got creative with ways to make up for some of those once-in-a-lifetime memories kids were missing.
Teachers held drive-by parades for their students after not seeing them in person for so long and the community began displaying bears in their windows so families could drive around and “bear hunt.”
For other milestones like birthdays, there were personal parades.
In May, Jayden Parks, 9, was one of the many local children unable to have a birthday party. Instead of a gathering of friends and family, a line of cars drove slowly past his house to wave, honk and let Parks know he wasn’t forgotten.
The Campbell County Fire Department even showed up with its large trucks.
“I think it’s really neat that they’re coming around and doing something for the kids knowing they’re all stuck at home,” said Natosha Parks, Jayden’s mother. “That was one of the biggest things that was bringing my kids down.”
Health care from anywhere
Also emerging in the first months of the pandemic was the implementation of virtual health care.
Visiting a physician or health provider online via video chat has been something that’s been in the works in the industry for awhile. Like many things over the past year, the pandemic accelerated implementing it.
At Campbell County Health, a plan that was in the works and expected to take several months to implement was completed in less than two weeks.
Now that the door to consult with patients from a distance has been opened, the possibilities for the future of telehealth are wide open.
Unforgettable senior year
June also saw the belated and long-anticipated high school graduations for the local class of 2020.
Instead of packing into Cam-plex for graduations, Campbell County and Thunder Basin high schools held their ceremonies outside in their athletic stadiums. But unlike a typical Friday night in the fall when hosting a football game, graduates were given limited tickets, which excluded attendance for many extended family members and friends.
Only able to sit in groups of two socially distanced from each other, there seemed to be more metal bleachers watching the graduations than families.
“That’s the least amount of people I’ve seen at a graduation ever, but maybe that will make it more memorable,” said Wesley Collier, father of new graduate Aaliyah Collier. “I thought they made the best of the situation.”
At CCHS, Camels and their families were just grateful to have a graduation ceremony at all. Principal Chad Bourgeois told the graduates they’re already being tested for how they’ll handle the rest of their lives.
“If you can make it through the past spring, you can make it through anything,” he said.
Going into the meat of the summer, local residents were just warming up for the politics of COVID-19.
