It’s been a long time coming for the Gillette Community Theatre’s performance of “Drinking Habits” to hit the stage.
Initial work to bring the laugh-out-loud comedy farce to Gillette began all the way back in 2019, but the original production in March 2020 was halted due to safety concerns with the growing COVID-19 pandemic.
After re-casting a good portion of the eight-member cast and essentially starting over a few months ago, Jude Dodd is excited with how the show is currently shaping up.
“This cast is very strong and you can tell the chemistry,” Dodd said.
The show follows a roller coaster of twists and turns as two nuns at the Sisters of the Perpetual Sewing have been secretly making wine to keep the doors of the convent open. A pair of journalists go undercover as a nun and priest to investigate, spurring a hilarious chain of events to ensue.
“It’s a comedy of errors with a lot of twists and turns,” Dodd said. “We are just thrilled to be able to present this to the community.”
Dodd serves as the production manager of the performance, while Claudia Urlaub is the director. According to Johnathan Borrego, who plays investigative journalist Paul Billings in the show, Urlaub has allowed for the cast to truly make this a memorable show.
“She allows us to bring these characters to life,” he said.
The production will be held as a dinner theater, running three nights in a row from Dec. 3-5 at Prairie Sky Venue located at 1120 Highway 50.
The show requires tickets to be purchased in advance at gctboxoffice.com. Tickets are $40 apiece and include a three-course meal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.