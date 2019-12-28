Hendricks lifts Wyoming over Nebraska Wesleyan
LARAMIE, Wyo. — Jake Hendricks had a season-high 21 points as Wyoming defeated Nebraska Wesleyan 82-68 on Saturday.
Hunter Maldonado had 19 points and seven assists for Wyoming (5-9), which snapped its four-game home losing streak. A.J. Banks added 12 points. Kenny Foster had 11 points and eight rebounds for the home team.
Wyoming totaled 41 points in the first half, a season best for the team.
Nate Schimonitz had 22 points for the Prairie Wolves. Nate Bahe added 12 points. Cordell Gillingham had 11 points.
Wyoming faces Boise State on the road on Wednesday.
Plane crash kills LSU coach’s daughter-in-law
ATLANTA — A small plane en route to a college football playoff game crashed into a post office parking lot in Louisiana shortly after takeoff Saturday, killing five people, including a well-known sports reporter who was the daughter-in-law of one of the team’s coaches.
The two-engine Piper Cheyenne crashed in the city of Lafayette about a mile from the regional airport where the flight began, Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Tony Molinaro said. Investigators from the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board were investigating, according to Molinaro and an NTSB statement on Twitter.
The plane was an eight-passenger aircraft, said Lafayette Fire Chief Robert Benoit. Six people were on board the plane, five of whom were killed, he said. The sixth, a 37-year-old man, was being treated at an area hospital along with two people who were in the post office.
A person who was either in or near a car on the ground was also “impacted” by the crash and was being treated for injuries, Benoit said. He did not elaborate. A blackened car sat in the post office parking lot, which was carpeted with scattered tree limbs.
Kevin Jackson and other eyewitnesses told KLFY-TV that the plane hit a car as it fell, and that someone could be heard screaming inside the vehicle.
MLB: Committed to protecting minor league
HARTFORD, Conn. — Major League Baseball said Saturday it is committed to protecting minor league teams, a day after U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal warned of possible congressional action if the organization followed through on minor league contraction plans.
“It is not Major League Baseball’s goal to eliminate any club in these negotiations, and MLB currently has a plan for every club to continue operations with some level of support,” Major League Baseball said in a written statement.
MLB has proposed a contraction plan that could end minor league baseball at Dodd Stadium in Norwich, Connecticut, and ballparks across the nation by eliminating its affiliation with 42 teams. The Norwich Sea Unicorns — formerly the Connecticut Tigers — play in the Class A New York-Penn League.
Town sets record for most footballs thrown
ADA, Ohio — An Ohio town long associated with the manufacturing of footballs has set a Guinness World Record for the most thrown at the same time.
The organization certified the record after the attempt was made Oct. 25 by 950 people simultaneously throwing a football on the Ada War Memorial Stadium football field.
Students from kindergarten through 12th grade joined teachers, coaches, bus drivers, school staff and community members to set the record.
The Wilson Football Factory in Ada donated more than 1,000 commemorative footballs for the attempt. Workers at the factory make about 3,000 footballs a day, cutting, stitching and lacing each by hand in a 25-step process.
The company supplies the football used by the NFL.
