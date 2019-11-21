After a few days of warmer temperatures, Mother Nature sent a reminder Wednesday afternoon and evening that it’s winter.
Gillette and Campbell County received about an inch of snow overnight, but it was the slush and black ice that came with a cool-down that made motorists take their time. Many heeded the advice of local officials to not rush anywhere and, if you didn’t have to leave, stay home.
There were seven crashes reported in Campbell County and Gillette associated with the slick roads, including a pair of rollovers on Wyoming Highway 59.
One happened in Wright when slick road conditions caused a 30-year-old man driving a white GMC Sierra to lose control of his vehicle. He ran off the road and rolled over, but was able to climb out of the vehicle with no injuries. No tickets were issued, Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper Elijah Ellis said.
The other Highway 59 crash was 10 miles south of Wright and there were no injuries or tickets, he said.
The good news is that the wintry weather is expected to clear out in time for the weekend.
The high Thursday is only expected to be around 30 degrees and overcast, but Friday through Sunday is expected to bring back the sunshine with temperatures reaching the low- to mid-40s, according to the National Weather Service out of Rapid City, South Dakota.
There is a chance of colder temperatures to come back and for a potential storm to hit the area next week, but it remains too early to tell, said Alzina Foscato, National Weather Service meteorologist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.