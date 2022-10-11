People may have noticed the patch of pumpkins growing on Lakeway Road.
Now, those same curious eyes can participate in picking the perfect pumpkin for carving, decorating or their doorstep with the opening of Equality State Farms third annual pumpkin patch at 10 a.m. Saturday at 705 W. Lakeway Road, in the lot beside Expresso Lube.
Unlike years before, pumpkin customers will have three dates for prime picking: this Saturday, Oct. 22 and Oct. 29 — all with a 10 a.m. start time.
Anyone at the patch can also participate in the inflatable games, corn pit, pumpkin bowling, hay rides and petting zoo that are available for fall fun. A food truck and hot cocoa and fresh coffee also will be on site for warmth and comfort during the search.
Pumpkins range in price by size:
- Small: $3
- Medium: $7
- Large: $10
- Extra-large: $15
It costs $5 for kids and $8 for adults to visit the patch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.