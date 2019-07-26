5-time All-Star Tulowitzki retires
BOSTON — Troy Tulowitzki, a five-time All-Star with the Colorado Rockies who has missed most of the past two seasons with leg injuries, announced his retirement on Thursday, more than three months after he played in his last game for the New York Yankees.
“For as long as I can remember, my dream was to compete at the highest level as a Major League Baseball player . to wear a big league uniform and play hard for my teammates and the fans,” he said in a statement issued by the Yankees before a series against Boston. “I will forever be grateful for every day that I’ve had to live out my dream. It has been an absolute honor.”
Texas Longhorns head coach David Pierce announced later Thursday that Tulowitzki will join the coaching staff.
“I look forward to continuing my involvement in the game that I love . instructing and helping young players to achieve their goals and dreams,” Tulowitzki wrote in his farewell. “I’m saying goodbye to Major League Baseball, but I will never say goodbye 2 the game I love. Thanks again 2 all of you!”
Tulowitzki was NL Rookie of the Year runner-up in 2007, when he helped the Rockies reach the World Series for the only time in franchise history. He finished in the top 10 of the NL MVP voting three straight years from 2009-11; in all, he received MVP votes in six seasons.
Dressel breaks Phelps’ record in 100 butterfly
GWANGJU, South Korea — Caeleb Dressel broke Michael Phelps’ world record in the 100-meter butterfly on Friday at the world swimming championships.
The American won his semifinal heat in 49.50 seconds — 0.32 seconds better than Phelps’ mark set at the 2009 world meet in Rome at the height of the high-tech suit era.
Dressel was out in 22.83 seconds — 0.53 seconds under Phelps’ pace — and came home in 26.67 to lead eight men into Saturday’s final.
He was a whopping 1.44 seconds ahead of Andrei Minakov of Russia, the second-quickest qualifier.
It’s the second world record of Phelps’ to fall at this year’s worlds. Kristof Milak of Hungary won the 200 fly in 1:50.73, bettering Phelps’ mark of 1:51.51 also set in Rome.
Orioles’ OF makes save in 16-innning victory
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Even after a postgame beer shower from his ecstatic Baltimore Orioles teammates, Stevie Wilkerson was shocked to learn he had just become the first position player in major league history to earn a save.
The Orioles’ center fielder certainly couldn’t believe he did it by throwing a perfect 16th inning way past midnight with a bunch of tepid lobs that never topped 56 mph.
“I don’t think I’ve wrapped my head around it yet,” Wilkerson said. “It was a wild game. It was crazy. I’m just glad I was a part of it.”
Wilkerson’s singular performance as the Orioles’ 10th pitcher was only the final flourish on a 6-hour, 19-minute epic that just might have been struggling Baltimore’s best win of the season.
Jonathan Villar threw out the Angels’ potential winning run at the plate in the 15th inning and then hit a two-run homer in the 16th as the Orioles persevered for a wild 10-8 victory over Los Angeles early Friday.
US teen Regan Smith sets record in 200 back
GWANGJU, South Korea — Regan Smith broke the world record in the women’s 200-meter backstroke Friday at the world swimming championships.
The 17-year-old American won her semifinal heat in 2 minutes, 3.35 seconds. That erased the old mark of 2:04.06 set by Missy Franklin at the 2012 London Olympics.
Smith lowered her own junior world record in the morning preliminaries, finishing in 2:06.01.
In the semifinals, she finished 3.22 seconds ahead of Kylie Masse of Canada, who was the second-fastest qualifier.
The final is Saturday night.
