Strata wins OK for uranium mining technique change
SUNDANCE — Strata Energy has been granted permission to use low pH mining solution at its in-situ uranium mine near Oshoto, a move that the company hopes will vastly improve recovery rates. Strata announced last week that the Department of Environmental Quality has approved an amendment to its Source Materials License.
DEQ approved an amendment to the company’s permit to mine in March. The two amendments together permit a change from the alkaline and oxidant solutions Strata was previously using, but which was meeting with limited success on the ore body at the Ross Uranium Mine.
A series of bench-scale tests performed in late 2017 showed that significantly more uranium could be recovered using low concentrations of sulfuric acid. Strata was given permission to perform a small-scale field trial as part of the DEQ’s consideration of the amendment request; preliminary data showed positive results.
According to a press release, the company will implement low pH operations in four progressive phases, the first of which is the field demonstration that commenced in December, 2018.
McGinity to help UW in president search
LARAMIE — Former University of Wyoming President Dick McGinity will recruit potential candidates for the university’s next president.
Board of Trustees Chairman Dave True announced Wednesday that McGinity, who was UW’s president from 2014-2016, agreed to the role of “search recruiter.”
The Laramie Boomerang reports that trustees are also planning to hire a search firm that will pursue traditional presidential candidates, like those coming from within academia.
True says McGinity is tasked with recruiting other potential candidates that the search firm might not know about.
At the beginning of August, UW announced a 16-member search committee to help find a replacement for Laurie Nichols, whose contract was not renewed by the board.
It is hoped that a new president will be selected by July 1, 2020.
ACLU: state can half its prison population
CASPER — The American Civil Liberties Union says Wyoming could cut its prison population in half by 2025 with a series of reforms that includes reducing prison sentences for drug crimes and ending prison terms for drug possession convictions.
The advocacy organization says in a report Tuesday that the state could save more than $160 million by adopting the reforms.
The proposed reforms include drastic cuts to sentencing guidelines and a significant reduction to the number of Wyoming residents behind bars as well as expanding access to mental health and addiction treatment.
The ACLU report comes at a time when the Wyoming Legislature has been considering a number of criminal justice reform bills to counter the state’s rising incarceration rates.
Lodge fire started
in fireplace
JACKSON — A fire investigator has determined that a July 28 fire that damaged the historic Brooks Lake Lodge in northwest Wyoming started from a fireplace ember.
State fire investigator Eric Siwik tells the Jackson Hole News & Guide that the ember ignited roofing material and insulation material, leading to the fire that damaged the ceiling and roof of the 98-year-old lodge’s “tea room” and dining room.
Despite the fire, the lodge remains open.
The causes of two other fires in the Jackson Hole area in July are still under investigation by the state fire marshal’s office. One fire occurred July 2 at a downtown Jackson cafe and another occurred July 12 at the White Pine Ski Resort lodge near Pinedale.
Investigators say there’s no connection between the three July fires.
Horse racing returns but improvements needed
ROCK SPRINGS — Three weekends of live horse racing are coming to Sweetwater County, but local facilities are becoming dilapidated and racing organizers are searching for a revenue source to address the problem.
Wyoming Horse Racing returns to the Sweetwater Events Complex starting Aug. 23.
President Eugene Joyce told the Rocket-Miner in May that while Wyoming Horse Racing is pleased to have racing this year, events for 2020 and beyond are in jeopardy if the Events Complex’s facilities cannot be upgraded.
Joyce and Events Complex Executive Director Larry Lloyd came before the Sweetwater County Commission at the Aug. 6 meeting. Joyce said capital improvements must be done in order to move forward.
The Rocket-Miner reported in May that horse racing has brought $1.355 million directly to the city of Rock Springs and more than $1.355 million directly to Sweetwater County. Money comes from historic horse
racing in Rock Springs and now Green River as well as live horse racing.
An option brought up at the commission meeting was diverting some of that revenue in order to upgrade and maintain facilities used for horse racing.
Lloyd noted at the commission meeting that the facility used for horse racing is “becoming dilapidated.” Problems include no race office and no rooms for jockeys. Currently, jockeys have to go to an old dilapidated trailer with no restroom facilities, Joyce said. Although there are many barns at the Events Complex, they are not appropriate for race horses. Joyce said the facility needs to be brought up to industry norms.
Former Basin clerk pleads ‘no contest’ to embezzlement
GREYBULL — A former Basin town clerk/treasurer charged with embezzling funds from the town and Basin Area Chamber of Commerce changed her plea on Tuesday, Aug. 6 as a result of a plea agreement.
Danielle Lampman, formerly Chapman, entered an Alford plea to one felony count of theft of $1,000 or more and one misdemeanor count of misconduct as a public official. An Alford plea is a plea in which the defendant maintains their innocence, but admits that the prosecution’s evidence would likely result in a guilty verdict if brought to trial.
Travis Smith, Lampman’s attorney, laid out the terms of the agreement before the court. Lampman would be sentenced to four to six years in the Wyoming Women’s Center; however, counsel is arguing time for a split sentence. Her time would be suspended in favor of eight years of supervised probation.
Lampman would pay a $3,000 fine for the misdemeanor and $2,000 for the felony. She would be required to pay $98,410.78 in restitution.
Deputy Big Horn County Attorney Kim Mickelson gave a factual basis for the court. In regards to theft, Mickelson noted that if the matter would have gone to trial, they would have proved that Lampman committed an unauthorized transfer of $20,410 from the Basin Area Chamber of Commerce. An affidavit of probable cause listed that $78,000 originated from the Town of Basin’s accounts. In regards to the misconduct charge, Mickelson noted that if the matter had gone to trial, they would have proved that Lampman tried to obtain pecuniary benefits when she did not have the authority from the Town of Basin.
