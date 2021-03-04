The Campbell County High School girls basketball team's season ended Thursday night with a 53-44 loss to Sheridan in the first round of the Class 4A Northeast Regional Tournament.
Having beat the Lady Broncs 65-42 last month and 50-42 in January, Sheridan's first win of the season over the Camels earned them a spot in the state tournament next weekend. For the second straight year, Campbell County won't make the trip to Casper for state.
The Camel offense came out slow but the defense was able to keep the game close. The Broncs took a 14-8 lead into the second quarter and a 23-20 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Campbell County was outscored 30-24 in the second half to end the season with the team's first loss to Sheridan.
The Camels shot 29% (14-47) from the field Thursday afternoon, including 14% (3-21) from 3-point range. Campbell County had 23 turnovers and 26 team fouls.
Leading in scoring was freshman Sydnee Streitz and senior Shaelea Milliron with seven points each, followed by junior Maddie Jacobson, sophomore Madison Robertson and sophomore Julia Sarvey all with five.
Last year, the Camels missed the state tournament for the first time in head coach Mitch Holst’s 20 seasons at Campbell County. It was also the first time the Camels did not reach the tournament since 1989.
Campbell County ends the season 9-9.
