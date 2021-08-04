Both the Campbell County Recreation Center and the Wright Recreation Center will be closed from 1-4 p.m. Friday in honor of former Sen. Mike Enzi and to allow staff to attend his memorial service.
Due to the closure, there will be no open swim Friday at either location.
The Rec Center in Gillette will reopen at 4 p.m. and close at its normal time of 9 p.m. The Wright Rec Center will reopen at 1 p.m. Saturday.
The Kids Camp at the Gillette Rec Center won’t be affected by the closure and will continue with the planned activities for each age group.
For more information, call the Rec Center at 682-8527.
The Rockpile Museum will be closed from noon to 5 p.m. Friday to “celebrate the life of longtime museum supporter and friend Mike Enzi,” a press release reads.
Saddle maker Matt Avery is scheduled for an artist-in-residency program on Friday and Saturday. Due to the closure, he will be at the museum from 9 a.m. to noon Friday and 9 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. Saturday.
