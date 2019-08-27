Broncos cut vets Kerr, Watson, Williams
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos created more than $4 million in salary cap space by cutting a trio of veterans Monday, savings that could go toward a seasoned backup quarterback or middle linebacker should they seek to plug holes on their roster.
The Broncos jettisoned sixth-year defensive lineman Zach Kerr, 10th-year outside linebacker Dekoda Watson and fifth-year returner/receiver Nick Williams .
Kerr was due a $1.5 million salary this season with a cap hit of just over $2 million. Watson’s salary and cap hit were both $1.55 million and Williams recently signed a one-year, $805,000 contract that carried a cap hit of $645,000.
“Well, one thing was to give them an extra week ahead of the major cutdown to maybe, possibly hook on with another team,” coach Vic Fangio said when asked about Kerr and Watson, who were released in the morning. “And we felt good about the other guys at that position.”
In particular, Fangio pointed out the play of DeShawn Williams and Mike Purcell on the D-line.
Williams, a third-year pro, was a cut casualty a year ago in Denver, then spent the season competing on the practice squads in Denver, Miami and Indianapolis before re-signing with the Broncos in May.
“That’s why I play every day the way I play because I know every day is not promised,” Williams said. “Look at Zach, and that kind of hurt walking in and seeing one of the fellow guys who has proven that he can play and he’s not here. (It) just got real. ... So, I just want to make sure I play hard for Vic because he brought me in. He didn’t know me from a can of paint. And I just want to do everything I can for him.”
The Broncos don’t plan to bring in roster replacements for the players they cut because, Fangio said, “time’s not favorable for that,” with the preseason finale Thursday night and cuts coming Saturday.
Trump invites LLWS champs to White House
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is applauding the Louisiana team that claimed its first Little League World Series title, tweeting: “Congratulations to Louisiana’s Champions. See you at the White House!”
The team from suburban New Orleans beat Curacao 8-0 to win the title on Sunday.
The champions fought their way back through the losers’ bracket, winning six games in eight days. They became the first team to win the Little League World Series after dropping their first game since the tournament expanded in 2001.
Trump is in France for the Group of Seven summit. His tweet was in response to a shout-out from Louisiana Republican Rep. Steve Scalise, who had suggested a trip to the White House might be in order for the team.
800-M world champion suspended for doping
MONACO — Former world champion runner Marina Arzamasova has been provisionally suspended for doping after testing positive for a drug in development that is popular with body builders.
The Athletics Integrity Unit said Tuesday it notified the 31-year-old Arzamasova of the allegation, one month before the world championships in Doha, Qatar.
Arzamasova, who is from Belarus, won the 800 meters at the 2015 worlds in Beijing, and was the 2014 European champion. She placed seventh at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.
The AIU said Arzamasova’s case involves LGD-4033, better known as Ligandrol. The drug has been in clinical trials to treat muscle wasting conditions. It is reportedly used in supplements by body builders to build muscle mass with fewer side effects than steroids.
In a separate case, the AIU said re-testing a sample from the 2011 world championships led to shot putter Andriy Semenov being banned for two years by Ukrainian authorities.
Semenov tested positive for oral turinabol, an anabolic steroid, and is banned through July 21, 2021. The 35-year-old Semenov competed at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics though he did not qualify for the final either time.
