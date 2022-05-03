It is difficult for the average person to understand why a normal person would persist in playing Russian Roulette with a loaded gun every day but that is what some people are doing who take various pills every day to try to escape reality. Fentanyl is a common additive to many of the street drugs people take every day. The death toll is over 100,000 people a year yet the public gets excited about 10.000 deaths from guns. Fentanyl should be treated like a loaded gun and anyone who deals it should be considered a potential murderer and should either be sentenced to life in prison or should face the death penalty. The drug is that dangerous.
Don Thorson
Newcastle
