Peanut Butter 4K Challenge coming up
Club Energize and Universal Athletic want you to load up backpacks full of peanut butter and run 4,000 meters at this year’s fourth annual peanut butter 4K to benefit Blessings in a Backpack.
To register for the event taking place at 6 p.m. on Sept. 26, sign up online at the 4th annual PB4K Facebook page or in person at Club Energize (2701 S Douglas Highway.).
The registration costs $20 before Sept. 20, or $30 on the day of the event. Kids who are 13 years old and younger cost $5 before Sept. 20 or $10 on the day of the 4K.
Gillette Hockey Assoc. starts skills clinics
On Tuesday, the Gillette Hockey Association starts its skills clinics at Spirit Hall to prepare youth players for the upcoming season.
The sessions take place Tuesday-through Thursday for three weeks and cost $65 online or $60 at the door. It is the same price regardless of how many sessions a player attends.
The 8U and 10U session is from 5-6:15 p.m., and the 12U through high school players’ session is from 6:30-7:45 p.m.
There is a golf fundraiser at Bell Nob Golf Course starting at 9 a.m. on Friday that costs $400 per team and $100 for an individual.
The association’s Try Hockey For Free Day is Saturday at 11 a.m. giving kids ages 4-9 years old the opportunity and equipment to try out the game at Spirit Hall Ice Arena.
Lutz’s 58-yard field goal lifts Saints over Texans
NEW ORLEANS — Drew Brees and Wil Lutz supplied the accuracy and poise New Orleans needed to overcome another officiating gaffe and its defense’s late collapse.
Lutz made a 58-yard field goal as time expired, and the Saints beat the Houston Texans 30-28 on Monday night in a game that had three scoring plays in the final minute.
“That one’s got to be a top-one moment for me,” Lutz said, adding that as much as he tries to treat each kick the same, “I got to be honest. That one felt a little different.”
New Orleans had lost its previous five season openers. And after last season ended with a bitter loss in the NFC title game, the Saints had expressed urgency to start the 2019 campaign well.
“I knew how big this win would be,” Lutz said.
Red Sox part ways with president Dombrowski
BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox parted ways Sunday with president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski less than a year after winning the World Series.
Red Sox spokesman Kevin Gregg made the announcement following a 10-5 loss to the New York Yankees that dropped the defending champions 17½ games behind their longtime AL East rivals. Boston, which had won three straight AL East titles, would be eliminated from the division race with a loss in the series finale on Monday night.
A veteran baseball executive who built a World Series champion in Miami and helped the Tigers win two AL pennants, the 63-year-old Dombrowski was brought in to steady the Red Sox front office in 2015 with the team in the middle of back-to-back last-place finishes.
California nears letting college athletes profit
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Assembly has passed legislation to let college athletes make money, setting up a confrontation with the NCAA that could jeopardize the athletic futures of programs at USC, UCLA and Stanford.
The bill would let college athletes hire agents and be paid for the use of their name, image or likeness. And it would stop universities and the NCAA from banning athletes who take the money.
The Assembly passed the bill 66-0 on Monday, a few days after the bill got an endorsement from NBA superstar Lebron James, who did not go to college.
Universities oppose the bill, and the NCAA has warned the bill could mean California universities would be ineligible for national championships.
The California Senate must take a final vote on the bill by Friday.
