Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning, then some snow showers this afternoon. High around 30F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%..

Tonight

Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low 6F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.