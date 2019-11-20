Manfred has authority for discipline of Astros
ARLINGTON, Texas — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred hopes the investigation into sign stealing by the Houston Astros will be complete by next season and says he has authority to impose discipline beyond the loss of amateur draft picks.
Oakland pitcher Mike Fiers says that when he was with Houston in 2017, the Astros stole signs during home games by using a camera positioned in center field, The Athletic reported last week.
Manfred fined the Boston Red Sox in September 2017 for using an Apple Watch to steal signals from New York Yankees catchers. At the time, only weeks before the Astros won their first World Series title, Manfred said “all 30 clubs have been notified that future violations of this type will be subject to more serious sanctions, including the possible loss of draft picks.”
Loss of international signing bonus pool allocation also has been mentioned as a potential penalty.
Andy Murray wins in return to Davis Cup
MADRID — Andy Murray made a successful return to the Davis Cup on Wednesday, rallying to beat Tallon Griekspoor 6-7 (7), 6-4, 7-6 (5).
Murray trailed 4-1 in the third set and 4-1 in the decisive tiebreaker, but came back both times to give Britain a 1-0 lead over the Netherlands in Group E of the Davis Cup Finals.
Murray had not played in the Davis Cup since 2016, when Britain lost to Argentina in the semifinals. In October, the three-time Grand Slam champion won his first title since undergoing hip surgery in January.
Daniel Evans will face Robin Haase in the second singles match.
In the revamped Davis Cup format, teams play two singles and a doubles match, with the group winners advancing to the knockout stage along with the two best second-place finishers in the six groups.
The Netherlands lost to Kazakhstan 2-1 in on Tuesday.
While Murray struggled to beat the 179th-ranked Griekspoor, Novak Djokovic cruised to a 6-1, 6-2 win over 73rd-ranked Yoshihito Nishioka, giving Serbia a 2-0 victory over Japan in Group A.
It was the 13th straight Davis Cup singles victory for Djokovic, who broke Nishioka’s serve three times in the first set and twice in the second at the Caja Mágica.
CFP rankings remain unchanged this week
The College Football Playoff rankings were unchanged at the top this week, with LSU first followed by Ohio State, Clemson and Georgia.
The selection committee’s third weekly rankings had little movement in the top 10, with Alabama fifth followed by Oregon, Utah, Penn State, Oklahoma and Minnesota.
The committee could face an interesting decision with Alabama in the coming weeks. The Crimson Tide lost quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for the season to a hip injury Saturday. Alabama faces Western Carolina this weekend, so playing backup Mac Jones shouldn’t make much difference. On Thanksgiving weekend the Tide will face Auburn with its No. 2 quarterback, which should give the committee a better read on what kind of a team Alabama is now.
AB apologizes to Robert Kraft, Patriots
BOSTON — Antonio Brown has apologized to the Patriots and team owner Robert Kraft for any negative attention he brought to the team during his brief stint in New England.
The four-time All-Pro receiver posted his apology on Instagram Tuesday, writing: “All I wanted to be was an asset to the organization; sorry for the bad media and the drama!”
The apology comes on the heels of past posts in which he indicated he’d fight the Patriots’ decision to withhold a $9 million signing bonus. He also reportedly met with NFL officials last week to discuss various sexual assault allegations against him that could make him subject to a possible suspension under the league’s personal conduct policy if he’s signed by another team.
The Patriots cut ties with Brown in September following just one game after a second woman accused him of sexual misconduct. They were the third team in less than a year to tire of the off-field behavior that has overshadowed his on-field accomplishments.
On his first unemployed NFL Sunday, Brown took shots at Kraft and longtime Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.