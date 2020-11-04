Andrew Bedegi, 71, died suddenly and unexpectedly Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in Riggins, Idaho.
He was born June 16, 1949, in Sippal, Austria, in a displaced persons camp after World War II. The Bedegi family had endured five long years in the DP camps of Europe.
At 6 months old, the family was sponsored to go to America to begin a new life, in Nampa, Idaho. The Bedegi family arrived in Nampa on Christmas Day 1949. It was the most glorious Christmas for the family.
Mr. Bedegi grew up in a family of four brothers with many camping and outdoor trips during his grade school and high school years in Nampa. He was a very good sportsman and excelled at football and track.
After high school, he became an apiarist/beekeeper for many years.
He especially liked the outdoors and an opportunity to work in the mines of central Idaho opened up for him to move to the mountains. He enjoyed hunting and especially fishing. His favorite was the Salmon River near Riggins. He bought himself a trailer and moved next to the river enjoying the steelhead fishing nearby.
With his mining experience, he was able to move to Wyoming and get a job in the mines of the coal fields. There he met the love of his live, Sandra.
He is survived by his beloved wife Sandra of Gillette; brothers, Laszlo J. Bedegi of New Meadows, Idaho, Peter Bedegi of California and Paul Bedegi of Eagle, Idaho; along with many friends, especially longtime friend Tim Anderson of Riggins.
A memorial service to celebrate his life begins at 11 a.m. Friday in the McCall Funeral Home Heikkila Chapel, 155 S. Samson Trail, McCall, ID 83638.
Following the service, a special committal will be held in Riggins at one of his favorite places near the Salmon River.
A memorial service to celebrate Mr. Bedegi also will be held in Gillette with the time, date and place to be announced when it is scheduled.
Online condolences may be left at mccallfunerals.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
