American skier returns after 6-week absence
ARE, Sweden — Mikaela Shiffrin will return to World Cup racing this week, ending a break from the sport of more than six weeks following the death of her father.
The three-time overall champion said Wednesday that she plans to start in a parallel giant slalom on Thursday, and a giant slalom and a slalom the following two days.
Those will be the last women’s World Cup races of the season. The finals in Cortina d’Ampezzo have been canceled because of the virus outbreak in northern Italy.
Shiffrin posted on her social media channels that Are “has held a special place in my heart, and it feels like the right place to rejoin my World Cup family and try to race again.”
Shiffrin has not competed since winning a super-G in Bansko, Bulgaria, on Jan. 26. She skipped speed events in Sochi a week later and returned to her family home in Vail that weekend to be at the hospital with her father, Jeff, who died on Feb. 2.
“I have some wonderful memories with my Dad here during the World Cup Finals and World Champs, so I’ve been looking forward to returning for these races,” Shiffrin said.
Ivy League cancels conference tourneys
The Ivy League on Tuesday canceled its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments and two other Division I conferences announced they will restrict fan access to their postseason games because of concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The Ivy League’s four-team tournaments were scheduled to be played Friday through Sunday at Lavietes Pavilion in Cambridge. The Ivy League instead will award its automatic NCAA Tournament bids to the regular-season champions, the Princeton women and Yale men.
Later Tuesday, the Mid-American Conference said it was implementing a restricted attendance policy at its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments in Cleveland this week. That announcement came on the heels of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine recommending that all indoor sporting events in the state be played without spectators on site.
The Big West said its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments in Southern California will be played without spectators. Most of those game will be played at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.
Cavs’ interim coach awarded new contract
CLEVELAND — J.B. Bickerstaff’s impressive start with the Cavaliers has been rewarded.
Bickerstaff, who has Cleveland playing its best basketball this season since taking over when John Beilein suddenly resigned last month, agreed to a multi-year contract with the team on Tuesday.
The Cavs announced the deal with Bickerstaff shortly before their game in Chicago, where they started a six-game trip.
Although they still have one of the NBA’s worst records, the Cavs have shown major improvement in a short period under Bickerstaff. They’re 5-5 going into Tuesday’s game against the Bulls and the Cavs have had more energy and exhibited more togetherness than at any time for Beilein.
Bickerstaff was promoted after Beilein stepped down after 54 games in his first season. He had been serving as an associate head coach under the 67-year-old Beilein, who cited personal health issues as one of his reasons for leaving a job he thought he was ready to handle.
NFL moves deadline for franchise tags
The deadline for applying franchise and transition tags to free agents has been moved from Thursday to Monday by the league and players’ union.
With the NFL Players Association’s members still voting on a new labor agreement the owners already have approved — that deadline was extended by two days to 11:59 p.m. EDT on Saturday — leaving the last time to use the tags at Thursday made little sense.
