If a bad day at work or a broken heart makes you reach for a gallon of ice cream or a bowl of macaroni and cheese, you may be an emotional eater.
Finding comfort in food when you’re at a weak point emotionally is not a solution to stress or problems, said licensed psychotherapist Arlene Englander, author of “Let Go of Emotional Overeating and Love Your Food: A Five Point Plan for Success.”
“The key concept of how to describe emotional eating is eating neither for enjoyment or to satisfy hunger but to distract from painful feelings,” she said. Common causes of emotional eating could be conflicts at work or in relationships, financial stress, health problems or simply feeling overwhelmed.
Struggling with emotional eating can sabotage your health and lead to long-term weight gain, Englander said. It may offer a temporary fix but often produces negative feelings of regret.
“It can lead to self-berating and thoughts of ‘I shouldn’t have done this. I’m a loser. I’m fat,’” Englander said.
Find the cause
The odd advantage of emotional eating is that a person can use it to pinpoint a problem and figure out what their triggers are.
“We can realize we’re drifting to the refrigerator or pulling up to fast food, and that can help us be aware that we’re experiencing painful emotions,” Englander said.
Keeping a food diary can help people understand not only what they ate but also how they felt when they ate it, Englander said. To break a pattern of unhealthy eating, it’s necessary to first recognize the pattern exists.
“Awareness is key. We have to be compassionate to ourselves and practice self-care,” she said.
Practice mindful eating
Instead of gulping down food in front of the television or while staring at a screen, “tune in to the pleasure of eating,” Englander said. “Tune in to the taste, the texture and the scent of what you’re eating.”
Distract yourself
It only takes a few minutes to distract yourself from emotional eating, Englander said. Instead of eating, take a walk around the block, take five minutes to clean up the room you’re in, phone a friend or meditate.
Often a person then will realize they were not even physically hungry, she said.
Overcome setbacks
Don’t blame yourself if you have a lapse.
“Learn from it. Forgive yourself and see it as a gift for next time,” Englander said.
Periodically evaluate how you’re doing. Ask what’s working and what’s not. Consider how you’re handling stress.
Don’t forget to exercise and fill up on healthy food, Englander said.
“Both mindful eating and cognitive behavioral therapy are skills that can be broken down into simple steps and learned, and once learned can become lifelong habits that make our lives not only healthier but more enjoyable,” Englander said.
