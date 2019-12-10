The Campbell County High School Steel Drum Ensemble will perform a free public concert Monday evening at the Planetarium at Sage Valley Junior High.
The seven-piece ensemble will perform several musical pieces and a Christmas medley in a small setting that will include pre- and post-concert planetarium shows by planetarium director Paul Zeleski. The event will begin at 6 p.m.
Residents are urged to come early for the show because of limited seating, said CCHS band director Steve Oakley.
The free concert will last about 30 minutes, Oakley said, and also will include songs such as “Rant and Rave,” “Pa Bailar,” “Hope” and “Catch Me.”
The small group is finding places outside the CCHS auditorium to reach out to the community, Oakley said.
“They have been working hard this semester and they really do sound great,” Oakley said of the musicians. He added that the show, while short, “will be worth it for the amazing atmosphere and aesthetic experience.”
