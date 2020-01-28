AVA starts new year of arts in Gillette with 18h annual gala
As night fell on Gillette on Saturday evening, crowds of top-hat and rabbit-ear wearing residents made their way into the Gillette College Technical Education Center for “an evening in wonderland.”
Entering through the doors people were greeted with large red and white roses, a doorway covered in playing cards and more art inside.
AVA Art Community Center’s 18th annual Gala Fundraiser and Fine Art Auction oversold, as more than 200 people arrived in their best Alice in Wonderland costumes. Ten art pieces were auctioned off at the event, and three vacation packages.
Brooke Mack, a young artist, won the Best of Show award with her painting, “Gentle Soul,” while Luke Anderson’s “Granite Grassland” placed first, Will Lopez’s “Holding Water” was second and Irene Daly’s colored-penciled piece, “Big Red” was third.
Gurley Overpass study gets go-ahead
The city of Gillette will partner with the Wyoming Department of Transportation to study the Gurley Overpass.
City officials have said that examining options for the aging overpass is a top priority for 2020.
WYDOT will pay for about 90% of the study, or up to $50,000, with the city contributing the other 10%, or about $4,755. If the study is more than the combined $54,755, the city will cover any additional expenses, according to the agreement, which the City Council approved last week.
A consultant will be hired to perform the study, which will include a review and prioritization of options for locations of a new railroad overpass that may be built, a look at the environmental and social concerns of possible relocation of the overpass and cost estimates and potential funding sources for the project.
WYDOT is involved because it conducts free inspections of all bridges in Wyoming, said WYDOT District 4 spokeswoman Laura Dalles.
The study is scheduled to be completed by Nov. 1.
“That should get us started on it,” City Administrator Pat Davidson said.
No coronavirus in Wyoming yet
No novel coronavirus has been reported in Wyoming so far, according to the Wyoming Department of Health, which is monitoring the worldwide spread of the disease.
“We have communicated the latest information regarding patient care, infection control and testing procedures with healthcare providers across Wyoming and will continue to share updates as needed,” said Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and state epidemiologist with department. This is clearly a quickly growing and changing situation.”
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses, some of which cause the common cold. The origins of the 2019 novel coronavirus appear to be linked to a large seafood and animal market in Wuhan, China.
The disease has spread with cases now reported in several other countries, including the United States.
The Associated Press reports that the new virus has infected 2,744 people and killed 80 in China as of midnight Sunday.The epidemic has revived memories of the SARS outbreak that originated in China and killed nearly 800 as it spread around the world in 2002 and 2003.
Centennial of 19th Amendment marked
Monday was the 100th anniversary of the state of Wyoming ratifying the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
On Jan. 27, 1920, Wyoming voted to ratify the 19th Amendment, ensuring the right to vote could not be denied to women. Wyoming was one of 36 states to vote in favor of the amendment to become law.
Fifty years earlier, Gov. John Campbell signed the Women’s Suffrage Act into law, and Wyoming’s Territorial Legislature passed the first unconditional Suffrage Act which also included that women could hold any office as afforded to men.
