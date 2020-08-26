Wyoming Powder River Basin coal employment from the end of 2014 through 2020, as reported by the federal Mine Safety and Health Administration.

Mine2014201520162017201820192020*

 Antelope

 561 618 552 537 581 575 543
 Belle Ayr 276 282 229 229 273 223 253
 Black Thunder 1,636 1,622 1,255 1,220 1,176 1,220 1,088
 Buckskin 269 218 165 200 178 222 187
 Caballo 117 133 151 155 174 191 188
 Coal Creek 157 140 142 149 113 61 54
 Cordero Rojo 598 489 389 374 378 353 305
 Dry Fork 79 79 82 82 82 88 74
 Eagle Butte 309 279 300 306 318 210 226
 North Antelope Rochelle 1,321 1,432 1,283 1,375 1,274 1.242 999
 Rawhide 215 195 90 101 112 129 112
 Wyodak 69 67 65 63 64 64 61
 Total 5,6075,554 4,703 4,7394,6964,5784,090

*Through the first six months of 2020.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.