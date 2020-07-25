Boise, San Diego State picked to win Mtn. West
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Boise State and San Diego State have been picked to win their divisions in the Mountain West preseason poll.
The Broncos are the defending Mountain West champions. They received 20 of 21 first-place votes in the Mountain Division, with Wyoming garnering the other vote.
The Aztecs had 19 first-place votes on the West side. Nevada earned the other two votes.
The divisional winners are scheduled to meet in the conference’s title game on Dec. 5 at the home stadium of the champion with the highest winning percentage in conference games.
It marks the eighth season for the league’s divisional format. The Mountain Division predicted order of finish went Boise State, Wyoming, Air Force, Utah State, Colorado State and New Mexico.
The West side was San Diego State, Nevada, Hawaii, Fresno State, San Jose State and UNLV.
On Monday, the Mountain West announced a postponement of its football virtual media days, which were scheduled for July 27-29. Several Mountain West teams had scheduled strong Power-5 opponents to kick off the nonconference portion of their schedules only to see those games get canceled.
Earlier this month, league Commissioner Craig Thompson said in regard to the conference’s fall sports campaign: “We are fully engaged with our membership and advisors on a nearly daily basis exploring the myriad of potential scenarios around returning to competition.”
Broncos and Jerry Jeudy agree to $15M deal
Denver Broncos first-round draft pick Jerry Jeudy has agreed to terms on a four-year, $15 million contract that includes an $8.6 million signing bonus.
The former Alabama receiver was the 15th pick in the NFL draft and the first Crimson Tide player ever selected by Broncos general manager John Elway during his decade in charge of Denver’s football operations.
Jeudy joins fellow rookie K.J. Hamler and rising star Courtland Sutton on a refurbished offense in Denver that is led by second-year quarterback Drew Lock.
Although he was selected three spots after the Las Vegas Raiders drafted his college teammate, Henry Ruggs III, Jeudy suggested this spring that he’s the cream of the crop among the deep class of wide receivers that featured six first-rounders.
“I feel I’m the best receiver because I got the ability to separate,” said Jeudy, whose crisp route running is considered the best by an incoming rookie in several seasons. “I’m a receiver. I know how to get open.
NFL’s Washington team finds name for 2020
WASHINGTON — The NFL team formerly known as the Redskins will go by the Washington Football Team for at least the 2020 season, giving the organization time to choose a new, full-time name.
Gone is the Indian head logo and the name Native American advocates have called a dictionary-defined racial slur. Here to stay are the burgundy and gold colors that are synonymous with the franchise’s storied history.
Executive vice president and chief marketing officer Terry Bateman, hired Monday to oversee the name change and rebranding process, called the temporary design “a nice link between the history and the future.”
MLB and players agree on 16-team playoff
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball and the players’ union agreed Thursday to expand the playoffs from 10 teams to 16 for the pandemic-delayed season, a decision that makes it likely teams with losing records will reach the postseason.
The agreement was reached hours before the season opener between the New York Yankees and World Series champion Washington Nationals. The deal applied only for 2020 and included a surprise benefiting the Yankees the most: Collection of baseball’s luxury tax will be suspended this year, a person familiar with the details told The Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity because no announcement was made.
Sixteen of the 30 teams will advance to a best-of-three first round: the first- and second-place teams in every division and the next two clubs by winning percentage in each league.
Those winners move on to the best-of-five Division Series, where the usual format resumes. The final four teams are in best-of-seven League Championship Series, and the pennant winners meet in the best-of-seven World Series.
