I am a White, 75-year-old woman who grew up on a farm. I have lived in several Midwestern states. We moved to Gillette from Montana in 1977, purchased a home and some ranch land, and raised a family (educated in K-12 here). My husband is a U.S. Army veteran. We own guns and hunt. I am affiliated with a local church and am a registered Republican.
Recently, a friend described the disquieting exposure she felt when she heard and saw the diesel-driven pickups muscling their way around Gillette with their Trump flags flying. That comment brought to mind my experience from this summer in Gillette when I encountered those pickups.
When George Floyd died at the hands of police in May in Minneapolis, I was outraged by the incident as were millions of Americans across our country. After his death I was proud of our local government who took time to review the recruitment and training procedures of the police and sheriff’s departments. It was reassuring to know that we are diligently working to establish policies and procedures that are fair and equitable to all citizens.
I was also proud of Gillette when there were local citizens who organized a Black Lives Matter march and a community prayer service in response to Mr. Floyd’s death. I researched the BLM movement. I was impressed by their set of beliefs and found that I could march in support of their commitment to work vigorously for the freedom and justice for Black people and by extension all people.
I decided to attend both the prayer service and the march. At the prayer service on June 3, we prayed for our community, our law enforcement personnel, and those American citizens who were protesting.
On Thursday, June 4, I arrived at the BLM march and was startled by the scene. The marchers were gathering in front of the courthouse and across the street were young White men holding rifles among a flurry of Trump and American flags. Thank heavens for the line of law enforcement personnel between us marchers and the rifle holders because the latter were menacing and intimidating.
The marchers were a mix of young and old, women and men, Whites and people of color. I marched behind a young Black girl and her mother. I wondered what they thought of the men with rifles? As we marched, mom and daughter were holding hands and trying to say their lives mattered. I also was proclaiming that their lives mattered.
Their voices and mine, though, were drowned out and silenced by the young White men driving their diesel-driven pickups up and down the street with deafening noise. From the boxes of the pickups flew the Trump flag and the American flag. Again, I wondered how this appeared to the young Black girl who was marching ahead of me with her mother? Did she think that Trump, the president of her country, was saying that she should not protest and/or not matter? Did she wonder why her country’s flag was being flown in a supporting role? Was what she was saying or doing un-American?
We marched to Lasting Legacy Park where we heard speakers. During this portion of the march, the caravan of young Trump supporters left their vehicles, moved to the back of the crowd, and taunted the crowd and speakers with the waving of their Trump flags and again, the American flag. Holding the American flag along with the Trump flag seemed to give them permission to taunt, to intimidate, to say they had the higher ground because they were holders of the flag. What were they proclaiming ... that they were the “True Americans”?
I left the march at this point because a storm was moving in.
Since that evening the sound of diesel trucks has new associations (disturbing ones) for me, and I wonder if locally the flying of the American flag has a new code. Does it still signify patriotism or has it moved on to become an icon for something more sinister involving racial supremacy? I actually thought twice before I put up our flag for the Fourth and was shocked that I hesitated!
During the BLM march, the American flag felt weaponized — a tool used for threatening. Why did these young White men, obviously from the GOP, believe they should wave the American flag along with the Trump flag in their efforts to silence me, to silence the young Black girl and her mother, and to silence the other Americans in the march who were exercising their First Amendment rights?
Suppressing a peaceful protest is so un-American! Doing the suppression utilizing the American flag and the flag of our U.S. President is so wrong! The marchers who were peacefully protesting and saying Black Lives Mattered were very patriotic. They were expressing a strength and a Constitutionally-protected freedom that needs to be defended.
As Americans, we all need to be involved in that defense!
I presume the local GOP leadership knows these young men and knows what they were doing at the BLM march. Do you support their effort to antagonize and silence fellow citizens by using the American and Trump flags along with rifles and pickup trucks as their weapons of intimidation? Where is the outrage? Your silence says support!
As a voting Republican, I want to know who among the GOP candidates running for local, state and national office tolerates or supports this behavior of the younger party membership. Do not hide behind slogans of “leadership, integrity, concern for family and the future of our community, state and nation” and silently say what this gang of young men did is OK. They used the American flag together with your candidate’s flag, rifles and pickups to intimidate and silence fellow citizens. And, you are silent?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.