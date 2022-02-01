Humorous acts are lining up to star at the Gillette Abuse Refuge Foundation’s 26th Annual Jerry Boles Chuckle for Charities Gala.
The gala is held at Cam-plex Energy Hall Ballroom on Saturday, starting at 5:30 p.m.
Tickets are $75 per person and will go directly to GARF, along with any sponsorships.
Currently, 11 local acts signed up to compete in what is sure to be an evening full of laughs, said Jessica Howard, executive director of GARF.
There are a variety of acts, ranging from skits to musical to stand-up.
The first-place act will receive $1,000 to give to their charity of choice, and second and third place winners will be able to donate their $500 and $250 to their charity of choice, as well.
Going through changes
Howard wanted to highlight a couple of changes to the annual event.
Tickets will not be sold at the door, so anyone wanting to attend needs to act quickly because about 300 of the 400 tickets already have been sold.
She also wants everyone to be aware that the gala will be a semi-formal/formal event this year versus years in the past where it has been pretty casual.
This year the theme is: The Muppet Show.
“One of the acts is dressing up like muppets, and our decorations are themed around the muppets and are very fun and pretty,” Howard said.
Although the muppet-theme may sound like it’s geared toward children, the gala is for adults only.
It will feature a silent auction and fundraising games from 5:30-7 p.m., followed by a plated dinner. Comic relief will start at 8 p.m.
They will also be offering some smashing prizes as part of their treasure box game. Attendees can buy a key for $50 and if their key opens the box, they could win an outdoor grill set or even four club seats to a Broncos game next season.
All of the money from the fundraising games will also go to GARF.
An all-around good time
“It’s going to be fabulous and I think our community is going to be great,” Howard said.
Past shows have brought a lot of laughs, as well as continuing to raise money for great organizations in the community.
Anyone wanting to buy tickets can find them online at garfwyo.org.
