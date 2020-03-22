I feel like I’ve been self quarantined and practicing “social distancing” since Jan. 28. That was the day my husband was in a head-on accident involving a semi-truck on Highway 50.
We spent 12 days in the hospital and every day since then at home. Well, mostly at home, aside from Ryan’s physical therapy and a few school activities for our three daughters, Jay, Zoey and Vivienne.
But being home doesn’t bother me. I’ve been a “Domestic Engineer” since Vivienne was born. So, almost 8 years. Vivienne is the youngest and will be 8 on the first of April. She’s been counting down the days, and each morning I’m met with, “Guess how many days until my birthday?!!”
She’s had her party planned out for months and cannot stop talking about it. I haven’t had the heart to tell her that her party will likely be postponed because of this crazy COVID-19.
Speaking of COVID-19, I have to tell you a quick joke. Do you know why I stopped shaking hands with people? It wasn’t because of the coronavirus, it’s actually because of the toilet paper shortage.
HA! Oh. Hi. My name is Toni and I am definitely NOT politically correct. Ask anyone who knows me. And I LOVE to laugh. So I’m hoping to help you do that when you read my “journal entries.”
We go through some pretty ridiculous and hysterical things here on our funny farm. We live on 20 acres, and some might say I’m a crazy bird lady. We have chickens and ducks and turkeys ... and a cockatiel and parakeet. But really, I think I’m just crazy and love ALL animals. We also have 3 dogs, 3 cats, a tortoise and some fish. Our fluffy Angora rabbit, Big Papa, went to heaven a couple of months ago.
I feel grateful and blessed to be able to stay home regularly ... and collect animals. HA! Just kidding (kind of).
My husband keeps joking that we unknowingly became doomsday preppers when we collected this herd and should be able to “live off all these animals for some time.”
Smack my forehead.
We just became vegan in December.
But with the mass hysteria in the grocery stores and having to shop every 3 days for fresh veggies, I’m beginning to think that our newfound lifestyle won’t be able to survive much longer. But I will NOT be eating my pets. Do not send animal rescuers my way. LOL
We are pretty lucky to live in Wyoming. Ryan and I were both born here, and our families have remained here for the most part.
I was listening to the news today and heard our president mention that he will not be declaring a nationwide shutdown. He mentioned that the Midwest wasn’t seeing the kind of virus spread as the rest of the nation.
Fun fact … Wyoming is referred to as the Interior West. However, for my whole entire life until recently, I’ve always thought we were considered Midwest. Thank you Census Bureau for the clarification. It’s only taken me 37 years to figure out where exactly I live.
And thank you, Jesus, for placing me here. Wyoming is a wonderful place and Gillette holds my heart. We have a pretty awesome community.
I pray that we continue to be helpful, caring and considerate of others during this COVID-19 pandemic. I’m fairly certain that if we all simply do our parts, this too shall pass.
Then we can get back to the things that matter, like hugging your friends. Or, if you’re like me, hugging that stranger in line at Walmart. :)
Toni Friedly is a married, self-employed mother of three daughters.
