Gillette Gun Club ends summer trap league
This week, 30 teams of six different shooting classes wrapped up their summer trap league at Gillette Gun Club and decided champions of the six shooting classes.
In the AAA (highest) class, Chips and Chunks took first. In AA, Team Recoil nabbed the top spot. In A, Oldies and Guy shot its way to the championship. For the B class, Thunder Mountain claimed victory. At Class C, Shoot happens barely took first by two targets, and in Class D, Jims Water Service, a new team of shooters this season, took the title.
After 14 weeks of shooting, the champions were rewarded with shooting vests and bragging rights.
Twins break HR record but lose to Tigers 10-7
DETROIT — The Minnesota Twins capped a night of sensational slugging by breaking the major league record for home runs in a season, but that wasn’t enough to overcome Detroit’s seven-run third inning in the Tigers’ 10-7 victory Saturday night.
The Twins homered six times to bring their season total to 268, one more than the New York Yankees managed last year. Minnesota broke the mark when Mitch Garver led off the ninth with a drive to left — his second home run of the game. Max Kepler, Jorge Polanco, C.J. Cron and Nelson Cruz also went deep for Minnesota, which passed the 1997 Seattle Mariners (264 homers) during the game.
French driver dies in Formula Two accident
SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium — French driver Anthoine Hubert has died in a Formula Two accident at the Belgian Grand Prix.
The 22-year-old Hubert died following an estimated 160 mph (257 kph) collision on Lap 2 at the high-speed Spa-Francorchamps track, which earlier Saturday saw qualifying for Sunday’s Formula One race.
Hubert raced for the British-owned Arden team.
Motorsport’s governing body FIA said Hubert “succumbed to his injuries, and passed away at 18:35” local time.
The racing community quickly expressed its sadness at the accident.
McLaren addressed its “heartfelt condolences to Anthoine’s family and loved ones, his colleagues at the Arden team, and the entire F2 community.”
Five-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton, who earlier had qualified third on the same track, wrote on Instagram: “This is devastating. God rest your soul Anthoine. My prayers and thoughts are with you and your family today.”
Hubert won two F2 races this season and was eighth in the championship standings.
The FIA’s statement also gave details of the other two drivers involved: U.S. driver Juan-Manuel Correa — a 20-year-old in his rookie season — and Giuliano Alesi, the son of former F1 Ferrari driver Jean Alesi.
Hubert’s car sustained a huge impact after being hit by Correa’s car at the exit of a corner early into the race, which was canceled a few minutes later.
Correa, who races for the Sauber Junior team, was “in a stable condition” and being treated at Liege hospital while 19-year-old rookie Alesi was checked and declared fit at the on-site medical center.
Both Hubert’s and Correa’s cars were severed in two following the crash, with Correa’s car flipped upside down
FIA says it is investigating the incident.
French F1 driver Jules Bianchi died in July 2015, after a head-on collision with a track-side crane at the Japanese GP at Suzuka in October 2014.
Bills cut RB LeSean McCoy in surprise move after down season
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Turns out the Buffalo Bills didn’t agree with running back LeSean McCoy’s assertion that he was still “The Guy” in their backfield.
General manager Brandon Beane cited the emergence of rookie Devin Singletary and McCoy accepting a diminished role as key factors in the team’s surprising decision to cut the 31-year-old player in establishing its 53-player roster Saturday.
“Difficult as it was, we always have to make what we think is the best decision for our team, and we just felt it was the right time to make this move,” Beane said during a conference call.
“We did see this being a running back by committee with whatever group we kept, and that would be a different role for LeSean,” Beane added. “And it is something you have to consider when you’re kind of maybe lessening a guy, you know, a bell-cow back for his whole career.”
Beane did not reveal any other roster moves.
McCoy has played 11 years in the league. His 10,606 yards rushing rank 25th on the career list and fourth among active players. He is coming off his least productive season and proved to be the odd man out after Buffalo restocked the position this offseason.
Aside from selecting Singletary in the third round, Buffalo signed 36-year-old Frank Gore and T.J. Yeldon. McCoy was initially considered safe after Beane twice said he was still considered the starter.
What changed was Singletary’s accelerated development and showing he could play a dual role as runner and receiver during training camp and the preseason.
Singletary finished with 42 yards rushing on 12 carries and added six catches for 46 yards.
“Devin’s an unproven player in a regular season game, but we felt he had done enough and answered enough questions for us to make this decision happen,” Beane said of the 5-foot-7, 200-pound player out of Florida Atlantic. “We felt he’s ready to roll in some form or fashion for our team.”
Beane left it to coach Sean McDermott and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll to determine the running back rotation and each player’s roll for Buffalo’s season opener at the New York Jets on Sept. 8.
In reaching the decision to cut McCoy, Beane said he made a few what he called “23rd-hour” attempts to trade the player.
McCoy was entering the final year of a five-year contract he signed after his acquisition in a trade with Philadelphia, where he led the NFL in yards rushing in 2013.
Three weeks ago, McCoy expressed confidence he wasn’t going anywhere.
“I’ve seen that,” he said, referring to trade speculation. “But for the last two years, people have been saying that. If that was the case, I would’ve been gone.”
He also dismissed questions over whether he had lost a step.
“I know who I am. I know how I play. And my teammates know that. So I mean, we’ll see on Sundays,” McCoy said. “I’m the guy. I feel like that. That’s what I’ve been told. And that’s my every day approach.”
McCoy had an inconsistent four seasons with the Bills. He struggled in his first year, finishing with 895 yards rushing. McCoy attributed that to being unfocused as a result of being traded.
McCoy responded by topping 1,100 yards rushing in each of his next two seasons. But he struggled last year when he finished with a career-worst 514 yards rushing and 752 yards from scrimmage.
