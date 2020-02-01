Wyoming wrestling holds off Oregon State Beavers
The Wyoming wrestling team held on to win a hard-fought dual Friday evening over Oregon State. The Cowboys beat the Beavers on the road, 18-13 to secure their third consecutive dual victory.
No. 31 Dewey Krueger’s 8-3 victory over Logan Meek at 157 pounds was the deciding win for the Pokes in the final match of the night.
Former Gillette standout Trevor Jeffries faced off against 25th-ranked Grant Willits, but was narrowly defeated 12-10.
UW snaps 8-game losing streak at San Jose State
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Hunter Maldonado had 19 points to lead five Wyoming players in double figures as the Cowboys snapped their eight-game losing streak, edging San Jose State 71-66 on Saturday.
Greg Milton III and Kwane Marble II added 12 points apiece for the Cowboys. A.J. Banks chipped in 11 points and Jake Hendricks had 10.
Seneca Knight had 21 points and eight rebounds for the Spartans (7-16, 3-8 Mountain West Conference). Richard Washington added 14 points and six rebounds. Brae Ivey had 11 points.
Wyoming (6-17, 1-10) plays Boise State at home on Tuesday. San Jose State takes on Nevada on the road next Saturday.
Rockies, Story finalize $27.5M, 2-year deal
DENVER — The Colorado Rockies and All-Star shortstop Trevor Story finalized a $27.5 million, two-year deal Friday, avoiding arbitration.
His agreement leaves 18 players still headed to arbitration hearings, which run from Tuesday through Feb. 21.
Story gets a $2 million signing bonus payable within 30 days and salaries of $8 million this year and $17.5 million in 2021. He can earn $100,000 bonuses for league MVP and World Series MVP, $75,000 for League Championship Series MVP. $50,000 for Silver Slugger and $25,000 each for All-Star selection and Gold Glove.
Story remains eligible to become a free agent following the 2021 World Series. The 27-year-old hit 35 homers and swiped 23 bases last season. He also set career highs in runs (111), batting average (.294) and on-base percentage (.363).
His goals for 2020 include stealing more bases and being more of a vocal leader.
“Leading by example is more natural for me,” Story said last weekend during fan fest at Coors Field. “But I think it’s a total evolution of me trying to be the player I want to be.”
Story is a career .276 hitter since making his debut in April 2016. He was a first-round draft pick in 2011.
Jackson wins MVP, Harbaugh top coach
MIAMI — Lamar Jackson’s stunning season not only earned him The Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player Award, but he won it unanimously.
That’s right: The second-year quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens joins Tom Brady as the only players to receive every vote for MVP.
Jackson drew all 50 votes from a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the league. Baltimore’s All-Pro set an NFL record for yards rushing by a quarterback (1,206) and led an offense that compiled more yards on the ground (3,296) than any in league history. The Ravens won their final 12 games of the regular season to finish at 14-2, the league’s best mark.
The Ravens were big winners at NFL Honors on Saturday. John Harbaugh won coaching honors, and his offensive coordinator, Greg Roman, took best assistant coach honors.
Tennessee’s Ryan Tannehill earned the Comeback Player award by one vote over Jimmy Garoppolo, who will quarterback the 49ers in Sunday’s Super Bowl. New Orleans’ Michael Thomas took top offensive player honors, while New England’s Stephon Gilmore grabbed the defensive player award.
Rookie honors went to 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa and Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, the top overall pick in last April’s draft.
Edge rusher Calais Campbell of the Jacksonville Jaguars won the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.
