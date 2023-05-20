SOCCER
Bolts girls soccer’s chance to repeat comes to an end in shootout loss to Kelly Walsh
The Thunder Basin girls soccer team’s repeat hopes came to an end after the Bolts lost a shootout to Kelly Walsh in the state semifinal game.
Neither team had much success offensively through the majority of the game. It wasn’t until there was 16:44 left in the game when Kelly Walsh scored the first goal.
It didn’t take long for the Bolts to respond as Attie Jo Westbrook scored a goal to tie the game back up less than two minutes later. Regulation ended with both teams tied at 1.
After 20 minutes of overtime, neither defense would concede a goal, leading to a shootout to send the winner to the state championship. It took two rounds of sudden death for the Trojans to gain the edge over the Bolts, winning 2-1 after scoring 6 goals in the shootout to the Bolts’ 5.
This is the first loss for the Bolts since the 2021 state championship game against Rock Springs. Thunder Basin didn’t lose a game during its 2022 state championship run and had only one tie and no losses in 2023 until the semifinal game.
Bolts boys soccer punched its ticket to championship game with 1-0 win over Kelly Walsh
Thunder Basin High School moved on to the championship game against Cheyenne Central after beating Kelly Walsh 1-0 in the semifinal game.
The Bolts became the first team to beat the Trojans this season and the team did it on its defense.
Both teams’ defenses were on display in the game as neither team gained an edge in the first half.
It wasn’t until just under halfway through the second half that the Bolts were able to take the winning goal. The Bolts scored on a penalty kick that ended up being the game-winner.
Thunder Basin went on to face a familiar opponent in Cheyenne East on Saturday. When the two faced off in Gillette during the regular season, the Bolts also gave Cheyenne Central its first loss of the season.
SOFTBALL
Timely hitting, defense brings Thunder Basin back to softball state championship game
Sometimes, it only takes a few hits at the right time to win a softball game.
Thunder Basin experienced that first hand on the second day of the state softball tournament. When the Bolts needed runs, they got them.
Thunder Basin softball team returned to the state title game after securing two wins on Friday, the first being a 10-4 win over Cheyenne Central and the second being a 9-7 extra-inning win over Cheyenne East.
Cheyenne Central
The Bolts started the day with a 10 a.m. first pitch against Cheyenne Central. In this game, hits came early and often.
The Bolts defense made big plays through the first two innings, keeping Cheyenne Central scoreless. Coach Doug Cox said the team’s timely defense throughout the season has been the key to the team’s success and it was the case again on Friday.
“We struggled against (Cheyenne Central pitcher) Izzy (Kelly) when she pitched to us (in Gillette in the regular season), we didn’t really score many runs on her, so I was happy with the girls,” Cox said. “Top to bottom it takes everybody and the bottom of the lineup did a really good job today.”
With the win, the Bolts pushed through to face Cheyenne East later on Friday afternoon.
Cheyenne East
Throughout the season, the Bolts have rarely lost. In the few times the team has, it has come at the hands of Cheyenne East. In a winner-goes-to-the-championship game, the Bolts weren’t worried about having the energy to get up for the game.
“We knew this game we were both going to be tired, so we decided as a team our dugout is going to have to be really loud,” Partlow said. “I think it really payed off in those low moments.”
Cheyenne East, fresh off a comeback win over Campbell County, started the game strong with three early runs in the first inning. Thunder Basin went the first two innings cold from the batter’s box, a rarity for a team that can rack up runs with short hits or homers.
At the top of the third inning, the Bolts found some offense. A double from Shawver followed by a single from Allie Rodgers set the team up to score once Selfors hit a two-RBI double later in the inning.
The defense on both sides made plays as only one hit was recorded from the bottom of the third through the top of the fifth. The Thunderbirds were able to expand their lead with a home run to push the lead to two.
Just when the Bolts needed hits, they came. A double from Partlow followed by an O’Loughlin double and a Caitline Kaul single tied the game up for Thunder Basin. From there, both teams escaped regulation without allowing another run.
In extra innings, the Bolts timely offense came together once again. Partlow hit a three-run home run with no outs to give Thunder Basin its first lead of the game.
“Honestly, I was trying to clear my mind but I did hear all the fans standing up and being very loud in that moment,” Partlow said. “It was really nice to have the community and especially my teammates have my back in that moment.”
The Bolts found two more runs from a double and a sac fly to give the team a 9-4 lead heading into the bottom of the eighth.
Cheyenne East didn’t go out without a fight, scrapping out three runs of their own. A ground out to Selfors put the game away and brought the Bolts back to the title game.
Partlow finished with two strikeouts and 10 hits allowed through eight innings pitched. The team worked on changing up their sequence in the circle to throw off Cheyenne East as the Thunderbirds have seen Partlow several times this season already.
“That’s the one thing about high school softball is you end up playing the same teams a lot — that’s why they are battles,” Cox said. “We know them, they know us. They will take advantage of what they know, we will take advantage of what we know. It’s just who can make adjustments and who can take advantage of those adjustments. That’s what it comes down to this time of year.”
Thunder Basin awaited the results of the Saturday morning matchup between Cheyenne East and Campbell County to find out who the team would face in the championship. In the championship, the Bolts needed to win once, while the winner of Cheyenne East vs. Campbell County needed to win twice.
“I feel super honored to be a part of this program because we put a lot on teamship and being there for each other,” Partlow said. “Hopefully we repeat and have that same experience with those girls from last year and some of the new girls.”
Camels fight back with two wins on Friday of state softball tournament
Campbell County High School outplayed all three opponents the team faced on Friday with the exception of one inning in the first game against Cheyenne East. Despite holding a 7-1 lead in the seventh inning, the Camels found themselves with a 8-7 loss to the top-ranked Thunderbirds.
“We can do the same thing,” coach Haley Gray said. “It’s a heart breaker to lose. They did everything they could, they played great. One swing can change everything.”
But the messages to the Camels were clear. One, Cheyenne East is a winnable opponent and two, never stop hitting. After the initial heartbreak, the Camels took it to heart and battled hard through the next two games, punching their ticket to the final day of the state softball tournament.
Cheyenne East
For six innings, the Camels were the better team on the field. Cheyenne East struck first with a run in the opening inning, but the Camels responded with eight runs in the second and third inning.
Campbell County took a 2-1 lead in the second inning after Jadeyn “Red” Snyder’s bunt reached first from an error on Cheyenne East first baseman Emily Schlagel. A ground out to first by Sam Torres gave Taylor Curtin time to cross home plate and take the lead.
In the circle, Avery Gray started and had another strong outing. She prevented the Thunderbirds from retaliating after striking out the side in the bottom of the second.
In the third inning, the offense burst with five runs. An error on a ground ball brought Zoey Hutton home and a walk with loaded bases the next at-bat brought Addie Rambo in for the fourth Camel run. Torres in the next at-bat hit a line drive to center field that brought three runners home, giving Campbell County a 7-1 lead.
After the slew of runs, things calmed down as both teams’ defenses settled back in. Gray finished with eight strikeouts in the game and Cheyenne East pitcher Jaylyn Christensen finished with seven.
Campbell County entered the bottom of the seventh three outs away from the upset win when the Thunderbirds rattled off seven runs. the first two came from four hits, bringing the sore to 7-3. Campbell County coach Haley Gray opted to intentionally walk Trista Stehwien, which loaded the bases. In cruel, poetic fashion, Gracie Oswald stepped up to the plate and smacked the ball beyond the fence to tie the game at seven-all. Three pitches later with Aleah Brooks at the plate and a walk-off homer gave the Thunderbirds an 8-7 win.
The heartbreaking loss hurt, but coach Gray’s message to the team was simple: ‘You’re never out of a game. If they can do it, so could we.’
Cody
After a two-hour recess, the Camels were back in action. Snyder earned the start in the circle and continued to show why Haley Gray was so confident in her team’s pitching depth.
The Camels run ruled the Fillies in five innings and allowed just one run. Snyder finished with four strikeouts to four hits allowed. Outside of the circle, coach Gray said the defense as a whole had its best performance of the season.
Avery Gray, who started as the first baseman, led the team in hits with four. She connected on a double in the first, second and fifth innings and had a triple in the third. When the game ended, she had seven RBI.
Alongside Avery Gray, Curtin and Alexis Alexander both had hits lead to runs. Alexander scored later in the inning on a passed ball, giving the Camels a 4-0 lead after the top of the first inning.
Snyder and the defense suffocated the Fillies for the first three innings. Cody had one hit and one walk in its first three innings at the batter’s box.
The Camels picked up where they left off offensively with five runs in the second inning. The scoring started with the double from Avery Gray that brought all three batters before her home. Alexander had another RBI and Patience Smith’s ground out to first brought Addie Rambo home. It was a 9-0 ballgame after an inning and a half.
When the Camels came back to bat, they brought their 10th run home, putting Cody in danger of a run rule. Cody fought back in the bottom of the fourth with two hits and a sacrifice fly that led to their first run of the game. Things got a little hairy for Snyder in the fourth after two-straight walks loaded the bases with two outs, but the senior struck out the next batter to end the inning.
Avery Gray’s final double of the game in the fifth gave the Camels an 11-point lead. The Camel defense retired three of the first four batters in the bottom of the fifth to close out the game.
Kelly Walsh
After the win, the Camels needed one more to finish in the top three teams in the state. Standing in their way was Kelly Walsh whom the Camels had beaten on Thursday night.
Snyder earned her second start of the tournament in the game. She didn’t slow down and saved her best stuff for the final game. She pitched a seven-strikeout shutout and allowed only five hits.
“I just told myself to keep pushing because I knew my team needed me,” Snyder said of getting over the loss earlier to Cheyenne East. “That kept me going through the next two games.”
Both teams had quiet first two innings, but the Camels came alive in the third and went the next four innings scoring at least one run. The Camels scored twice in the third with an RBI single from sophomore catcher Bayley Gray on a bunt that bounced to the second baseman. The Camels loaded the bases and earned a run after Rambo took a walk.
Torres had another third-inning RBI after her single to left field brought Snyder home. The game became out of hand for the Trojans when Alexander knocked the ball out for a home run in the fifth inning. After that, the Camels were able to add one final run with a fielder’s choice that brought Torres home.
Campbell County earned a rematch against Cheyenne East at 9 a.m. Saturday morning.
“I feel like we’re really excited and we’re going to bring a lot of energy,” Snyder said. “We are all really pumped to see them again.”
The road to taking back the state title wouldn’t be easy, as the Camels needed to win three games — two against Thunder Basin — to be champs. But the team had been there before. When the Camels won in the inaugural softball season, the team lost its second game on Friday morning and had to punch up to win the tournament against Cheyenne Central. Coach Haley Gray and the rest of the Camels are confident they can find the magic to do it again.
“I feel great about it, even though that first game, the way it was, I feel like it was meant to happen,” Haley Gray said. “It made this path that much more exciting. They’re on an emotional high. It’s coming together perfectly.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.