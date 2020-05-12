You don’t have to live with a foul-smelling washing machine
If your washing machine smells bad, you are likely dealing with mold and deposits of dirt, hair and soap. Here’s how to remove these deposits and sanitize your machine, according to BobVila.com:
Clean the machine: Remove leftover dirt from the crevices (inside a front-loading door’s rubber seal, under a top-loading door’s metal lip, the lip on the underside of the basin).
High temperature and bleach: Set your washer to its highest temperature setting and add bleach directly to the drum, four cups for a front-load washer or two cups for a top-load washer. Start the cycle and let the tub fill, allowing the agitator to mix the bleach into the water.
Let it sit: Stop the cycle midway through, let the bleach solution sit for 30 minutes and resume the cycle. When the machine is finished, run it through the rinse cycle (this will get rid of the remaining bleach).
With vinegar this time: Repeat the steps, replacing the bleach with four cups of plain white vinegar. When the final rinse cycle is complete, all unwanted odors should be gone and hidden bacteria and mold killed.
Start with the basics in your home garden
Whether because of boredom or concerns of food shortages, many have taken up gardening. It’s time to go over some basics.
Select a spot that receives full sun or almost full sun.
Make sure you have access to a working faucet for watering.
Before planting or loosening soil, remove weeds and clear grass from your prospective gardening plot.
Avoid getting overwhelmed by starting small and manageable.
When you’re done planning, loosen and turn the soil.
For planting, keep in mind that some plants produce more than others, so plan accordingly.
Your couch should ‘talk to your chairs’
When arranging your living room, group the furniture so that it invites conversation and creates a sense of balance and intimacy.
“A conversation area that has a U-shape, with a sofa and two chairs facing each other at each end of the coffee table, or an H-shape, with a sofa directly across from two chairs and a coffee table in the middle, is ideal,” according to stager Michelle Lynne for ThisOldHouse.
Be sure you don’t push all your furniture against the wall. “People do that because they think it will make their room look bigger, but in reality, floating the furniture away from the walls makes the room feel larger,” Lynne says.
Identifying those imposter ladybugs
While ladybugs are good for your garden (they eat pests like aphids and remain outdoors), Asian lady beetles are an invasive species that bites, produces a foul odor and infiltrates homes. Here are some telltale signs your dealing with Asian lady beetles, according to Better Homes & Gardens:
- Markings: Asian lady beetles have a white “M” marking where the head meets the wings, larger white cheek markings and more white on their heads.
- Aggression: Asian lady beetles are more aggressive than ladybugs and bite by scraping the skin they land on. If they feel threatened, they’ll excrete a foul-smelling yellow liquid from their legs that can stain surfaces and trigger allergic reactions.
- Infestations: Though it’s less common, these imposter ladybugs can infest dogs’ mouths, which can be uncomfortable for your pet.
Don’t go overboard with picture frames
When decluttering your home, consider removing picture frames from your surfaces.
Bo Keuleers, interior design manager at MVA Home, recommends moving family photos to a gallery wall to declutter shelves, nightstands and dressers.
“It creates space for more functional items that contribute to creating a relaxed environment,” Keuleers said.
Using those surfaces for lamps, candles and coffee table books to make your space feel less cluttered.
How to tell when compost is ready
If you have a compost bin or pile, it can be helpful to know when the compost is ready to add to your garden.
As material composts, microbes consume nitrogen, and if you apply the material to your garden before they have finished, the microbes may compete with plants for available nitrogen, which will undo whatever good effects the compost would have had.
Here are some signs your compost is ready from BobVila.com:
- Size: Your compost should be ready when the pile shrinks to about half its original size and the material is sufficiently broken down to be unrecognizable.
- Temperature: When the microbes are at work consuming the material, they will generate heat and give off steam. Once the pile has stopped building up heat, it is ready to use.
- Texture and smell: Your compost is ready when the material becomes crumbly, and takes on a darker color and pleasant, earthy smell.
