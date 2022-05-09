Attempted repo leads to car
accident and
arrest Wednesday
A 32-year-old man was arrested for reckless driving, driving under suspension, open container and marijuana possession Wednesday afternoon after someone showed up to repossess his truck.
The flatbed truck driver, 40, came to O’Reilly Auto Parts in the 400 block of Boxelder Road around 3 p.m. to repossess a 2002 Ford F150. The Ford truck’s owner, 32, tried driving away from the man and in the process collided with the flatbed, causing over $1,000 in damage to both trucks, said Police Lt. Kelly Alger.
The 32-year-old was evaluated by EMS at the scene and taken to the emergency room for back pain, which was not a life-threatening injury.
A police dog indicated on his truck where an open container of alcohol and about 5 grams of marijuana were found, Alger said.
County approves dollars for 1% survey
A survey seeking public input on the upcoming Optional 1% Sales Tax vote is in the works.
The tax is up for renewal in November. Before that election, the entities that use those dollars want to hear from the public on how to spend them.
Campbell County commissioners voted Tuesday to approve their portion of the funding towards the cost of the survey, which will be conducted by the Campbell County Chamber of Commerce.
The City of Gillette and town of Wright will also contribute to the cost of the survey. The county pays 29% toward the survey, or about $5,650 of the $19,450 cost. The city is to pay 67.2% and Wright will pay the remaining 3.8%.
The survey was last conducted in 2018 ahead of the last vote on the Optional 1% Sales Tax. Its purpose is to gauge how members of the community want to see the 1% tax revenue spent.
“The 1% sales tax fund survey that’s done, we actually rely on that heavily to figure out where our citizens want that money spent,” said Del Shelstad, commission chairman, at the meeting.
“If you haven’t taken that survey, we ask you to do that,” he added. “It’s one way for your voice to be heard and where that sales tax is spent. It’s helpful, to be honest with you, to look at that and see where you guys want us to spend that money.”
The survey will be mailed to all registered Campbell County voters, of which there are about 20,000. They survey may also be available online, said Rusty Bell, county commissioner.
Before the surveys are sent out, there will be a period for the city, county and Wright to review and modify the questions asked and input sought.
“Those surveys are only as good as the questions that are asked … if there’s something specific you would like to see on there, feel free to share that with us,” Shelstad said.
Man arrested after pointing gun at another man
A 29-year-old man was arrested for aggravated assault after pointing a gun at a 60-year-old who was at the man’s home around 1:30 p.m. Thursday to check on a propane tank.
The 60-year-old, an employee of Alternative Propane, said he drove in his personal truck to a home in the 8500 block of Force Road. He didn’t think anybody was home, and he walked to the back of the house to check on the propane tank, said Sheriff Scott Matheny.
When he walked back to his truck, he heard the sound of a gun slide racking. He looked up and saw Christopher White, 29, pointing a Glock 17 at him. The propane employee put his hands in the air and told White that he was there to check on the tank. White then holstered his gun.
In a statement to deputies, White said he was not afraid of who was there, and that he only drew his gun “out of instinct,” Matheny said.
White was arrested for aggravated assault.
Art Gala showcases another year of
student art
Hundreds of shades of colors in many different styles of paints stood on display throughout Spirit Hall at Cam-plex Monday through Wednesday. Leaning towers and a multitude of animals were just some of the incredible talents students brought to the table in their art classes this year.
In its annual art gala, the Campbell County School District featured art from every school in the district. The pieces could be two or three dimensional and included watercolors, sketches and more interactive pieces. The gala included a silent auction and merchandise for the avid art-lovers, as well.
Roxanne West, an art teacher from Thunder Basin High School, said that from her classes alone she brought 120 pieces of art. With that number in mind and taking into consideration the number of art teachers in the district, she estimated that there were probably more than 2,000 pieces on display at Cam-plex.
Parents, students, siblings and teachers all circled through the talented works, enjoying the show and stepping into another world that they wouldn’t normally see around them.
Don Hamm
running for county commission
Don Hamm, who was recently appointed to the Campbell County Commission, has announced he will be running for election this summer.
Hamm, a longtime rancher whose grandfather homesteaded in Campbell County in 1912, was appointed to the commission at the end of January to fill a vacancy left by the resignation of D.G. Reardon.
During the interview process, Hamm said he would run for election, and he’s following through on that.
“I’m one that takes you at your word until you prove me wrong,” he said. “My handshake is my bond, if I tell you something, I’m going to do it, if I can’t, you’ll be the first person I call and explain why.”
Hamm, who’s served on a number of boards, including 12 years on the Campbell County Public Land Board, said he’s been “fairly quiet” during commission meetings, because he’s still learning about everything that goes on.
He’s in favor of low government regulation, as much as possible, along with low taxes. And the commissioners should take “really good care” of the taxes they do get.
So far in his time on the board, he said the commission has done “very well” in sticking to these principles.
He’s learned there are certain things that the commissioners are required by state law to pay for, and that coming to a fiscally conservative budget involves much more than just cutting numbers.
Hamm said he supports the diversification of the energy industry, as well as supporting the agriculture industry.
He added that he’s looking forward to continuing the conversations between the city and the county.
“The relationship has improved a lot over the last two or three years, both sides are wanting to make nice,” he said. “It’s better, we’re cooperating, and we’re all headed the same direction.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.