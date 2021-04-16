NFL inks deals with gambling companies
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Once one of the staunchest opponents of allowing people to bet legally on its games, the NFL on Thursday announced deals with three major gambling companies to become official sports betting partners.
The league is partnering with Caesars Entertainment, DraftKings and FanDuel, all of which will get the use of NFL trademarks and official league data, and will integrate their own betting content into media properties including NFL.com and the league’s official app.
Terms of the deals were not announced.
Caesars will continue as the league’s official casino sponsor. The deal calls for to Caesars to create content and opportunities for engagement across its legal online sports betting operations and its nationwide network of retail sportsbooks.
DraftKings is renewing its role as the league’s official daily fantasy sports partner. It will integrate content across NFL media properties, including a “prominent presence” on the NFL Red Zone channel.
FanDuel will have access to video footage from the league, and will work with the league on pre-game integration opportunities on the NFL Network for the seven regular season games the network will air in 2021.
On Wednesday, The Associated Press began a partnership with FanDuel in which the sportsbook will be the AP’s source of sports lines and betting odds.
Program launched to lift minority football hiring
An organization started by Maryland’s Mike Locksley is trying to help advance the careers of minority football coaches by connecting them with the people who do the hiring in college sports.
The National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches launched its first Coalition Academy this week.
The program matches coaches and athletic directors for mentorship. Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott, Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman, Nevada head coach Jay Norvell, UNLV head coach Marcus Arroyo and Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis are among the 12 coaches participating.
UNLV athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois spearheaded the program and is among 13 current and former ADs taking part. Reed-Francois is also a member of the coalition’s board.
She said coaches and administrators met for the first time Thursday and were paired up. The program will also include monthly meetings for the coaches where they will hear from expert speakers and receive interview preparation.
Other athletic directors involved include Jack Swarbrick of Notre Dame, Dan Radakovich from Clemson, Greg Byrne from Alabama and Wisconsin’s Barry Alvarez, who will be retiring this summer.
Locksley is one of 20 minority head coaches among 130 major college football schools. He founded the coalition last year to “prepare, promote and produce” minority coaches at all levels of football.
Former Nebraska player acquitted of sex assault
LINCOLN, Neb. — A jury has acquitted former Nebraska football player Katerian LeGrone of sexually assaulting a 19-year-old fellow student in 2019.
The Lancaster County jury returned the verdict Thursday, the Lincoln Journal Star reported. LeGrone had been charged with first-degree sexual assault.
LaGrone was a redshirt freshman tight end from Atlanta when he and another Nebraska player, Andre Hunt from Palmdale, California, were accused of sexually assaulting the woman the night of Aug. 25, 2019, at the Lincoln apartment the men shared.
Prosecutors argued that Hunt had been in bed with the woman when LeGrone sneaked into the bedroom, switched places with Hunt and raped her. LeGrone initially denied having any sexual contact with the woman when questioned by police, but later told investigators he had asked to join when he came in the room.
LeGrone’s attorney argued that the woman saw LeGrone enter the bedroom and knew the men had switched places, but did nothing to indicate she didn’t consent.
The woman testified she was too scared to object for fear of what might happen to her. After she left, she sent a message to a group of close friends saying, “I think I just got raped.”
Hunt was also initially charged with first-degree sexual assault, but later accepted a plea deal to two misdemeanor counts: accessory to attempted false imprisonment and giving false information.
A Title IX investigation conducted by the school concluded LaGrone and Hunt had violated the university’s sexual misconduct policy and they were suspended. They also were suspended indefinitely from all team activities shortly after the reported incident.
Both players entered the NCAA transfer portal in December 2019. Neither has been picked up by another school.
Nets’ Aldridge retires at 35 due to irregular heartbeat
NEW YORK — LaMarcus Aldridge retired from the NBA on Thursday after saying he experienced an irregular heartbeat during his final game with the Brooklyn Nets.
Aldridge, 35, posted a statement on social media saying the heart concerns he had during and after Brooklyn’s loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday were one of the “scariest things” he’s experienced.
Aldridge, who was diagnosed with Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome — an abnormality that can cause a rapid heartbeat — as a rookie in 2007, said he feels better now after getting it checked out but nevertheless decided to end his 15-year career.
The seven-time All-Star signed with the Nets on March 28 and he had become their starting center. He missed the last two games with what the team had called a non-COVID-19 illness.
Nets general manager Sean Marks said the team fully supported Aldridge’s decision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.