Gillette Roughriders holding fall youth camp
The Gillette Roughriders baseball team is making new efforts this fall to build interest and skill within the community’s youth with a fall camp.
Post 42 varsity coach Nate Perleberg said this is the first time the program has started camps this early in the fall, but he’s excited to take advantage of some of the nice fall weather in Gillette.
The ’Riders Fall Baseball Academy will begin Sept. 8 from 5 to 6 p.m. Open to grades 3-6, the camp will run on Tuesdays and Thursdays under the supervision of coach Sam Stearns until Oct. 8. .
Stearns has more than 20 years of experience coaching baseball and Perleberg said he handles most of the program’s youth events.
Post 42, which placed second at the state tournament, relies on building within the program. This season it had a whole host of players that came up through the Roughrider ranks. Perleberg said initiating baseball players at an early age is a big part of that.
“It’s huge to try to get the youth involved as early as possible in our program. Those guys are the future and we want to get them excited about ’Riders baseball,” Perleberg said. “This is a chance to get them out there and get that interest in our program and also teach them the fundamentals and help them get better.
“There’s a lot of skilled kids in those ages and we’re excited to get them out there and work with them this fall.”
Registration costs $200 for 10 one-hour sessions and will be limited to the first 10 spots.
UW starting WHYoming NOW to raise money
Following the Mountain West Conference’s announcement to postpone fall sports indefinitely, the University of Wyoming is launching WHYoming NOW campaign, according to a Wednesday press release.
The release said that the athletic department has challenging times ahead, with a possibility of a $15 million loss in revenue. The campaign would be a way to help UW move through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“By giving to WHYoming NOW, you will be protecting the future of our student-athletes, alumni and fans and will be helping to maintain the proud tradition of Cowboy and Cowgirl Athletics that has been built over decades,” the press release said. “Current projections show that a revenue loss approaching $15 million is possible, which would negatively impact the future of Wyoming Athletics.”
Contributions to WHYoming NOW will receive 3 Cowboy Joe Club priority points per $100 donated. Triple the normal reward.
Donations are 100% tax deductible.
All donations will be matched by the state of Wyoming.
Contributions will go toward meeting the academic, mental health and nutritional needs of UW student-athletes, while allowing student-athletes to continue to train for a return to competition, which is something all Wyoming fans are looking forward to in the future.
Contributions to the campaign will not count toward 2020 or future annual giving memberships.
Broncos suffer rash of injuries at training camp
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Veterans Von Miller, Todd Davis and Melvin Gordon were all injured in the Denver Broncos’ padded practice Thursday, and rookie speedster K.J. Hamler was held out with a pulled hamstring.
Davis injured his lower left leg during team drills toward the end of practice, was helped to the sideline and then carted into the training room.
Coach Vic Fangio said he didn’t have a good view of the play Davis got hurt on and he had no update on the nature or the severity of the injury.
Miller and Gordon were removed from practice as a precaution.
“Von tweaked his elbow so we pulled him out and Melvin tweaked his ribs, so we pulled him out, too,” Fangio said. “Don’t know the severity of either one.”
The rash of injuries came on a day that started with rookie receiver/returner Hamler also sidelined.
“K.J.’s got a hamstring that he’s been trying to work through. He hasn’t been able to do that,” Fangio said. “And he’ll be on the shelf for a couple of weeks.”
General manager John Elway bypassed a big need at tackle in the NFL draft to select Hamler in the second round. With Jerry Jeudy his top pick, the surprising selection of the Penn State speedster marked the first time in franchise history that the Broncos used their top two picks on wide receivers.
Also missing practice were wide receiver Juwann Winfree (groin), tight end Nick Vannett (concussion) and tight end Austin Fort (knee surgery).
